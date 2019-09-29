Mason: J.D. Martinez just became the most interesting ballplayer in Boston

BOSTON — As Mookie Betts touched home plate to end the Red Sox season, J.D. Martinez became the more interesting ballplayer in Boston.
With an opt-out clause looming in his contract, Martinez can void his final three years and $62.5 million remaining to become a free agent.
Will he stay or will he go?
“I can’t spill my beans just yet,” Martinez said. “We’ll see what happens.”
Those beans hitting the ground are the first domino that needs to fall for Boston’s offseason to actually get underway.
Ownership is intent on slashing payroll to get under the lowest luxury tax threshold, and before they get to other decisions, the front office needs to know whether or not they’ll have Martinez’s $23.75 million on the books in 2020.
To this point, he’s been as tight-lipped with the team as he has with the media.
“I wish I knew,” Alex Cora said. “His situation he can control, obviously. His advisers, too. They control that.”
And of course, Martinez is advised by Scott Boras. He made it clear that he’ll be following the super-agent’s suggestion — don’t hold your breath for a Xander Bogaerts discount.
“I’d love (to be back),” Martinez said. “I had good memories here and good times here, but that’s the business side of it, and something that I always let Scott handle it.
“I’m just going to be sitting at home just kind of hanging out and talking to Scott, and coming up with a decision. That’s really how it will go down.”
While the Red Sox wait to hear, they can look back at Martinez’s first two years in Boston as an unmitigated success. He hit for power and average — the slugger transformed the heart of the lineup — posting back-to-back seasons of at least a .300 average, 35 home runs and 100 RBIs.
He was also a franchise-altering force in the clubhouse, as his passion for hitting was contagious, and he helped to unleash the best of Betts.
Somehow, Martinez’s managed to fill David Ortiz’s massive spikes.
“There’s a lot of guys that come here and start getting caught up in everyone’s opinions,” Martinez said. “I don’t get caught up in it. I just focus on what I can control, and that’s my work, and showing up to the ballpark, and being a good teammate with everyone.
“The fans are great,” Martinez added. “The fans are tough, but I’m tough on myself. I don’t think they could be any tougher on me than I am on myself. I love playing in front of them. It’s been great. They’re here every night. They cheer. They know what’s been going on in the game. It’s cool.”
But will Martinez be playing in front of them again next season?
Like last time he hit free agency, the big-market suitors don’t seem to be there. At 32, he’s now essentially a full-time designated hitter, and most American League openings are already filled.
Ultimately, it’ll come down to Boras’ read on the situation.
“This is a very fun team, very close team,” Martinez said. “It’s unfortunate how it happened this year, but it is what it is. If I’m not here, then it’s sad not to be playing with these guys, and if I am here, then I’ll be looking forward to it.”
Until then, it’s like the great Tom Petty sang, “The waiting is the hardest part.”
Chris Mason is a Red Sox beat writer for the Eagle-Tribune and CNHI Sports Boston. Email him at cmason@northofboston.com, and follow him on Twitter at @ByChrisMason
