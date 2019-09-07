Mason: Long road proves sweet for underdog Marcus Walden

BOSTON — For the first time in years, Marcus Walden isn’t waiting for a phone call this September.
Perched on the top step of the Red Sox dugout, Walden still looks the underdog he’s always been. Listed at a generous 6-0 and 195 pounds, Walden wasn’t blessed with the physical frame of Brandon Workman. He wasn’t a first-round pick like Matt Barnes, nor does he have a 99 mph fastball like Darwinzon Hernandez.
Walden is at Fenway Park because he’s made a career of defying any adversity he’s faced. He played independent baseball to keep his dreams alive, made his major league debut at 29 last season, and after almost a decade in the minors he’s finally become a full-time contributor for the Boston Red Sox.
The reliever, who turns 31 next week, has been called up to the majors three times.
Once was with the Blue Jays in 2014, though they never used him in a game and designated him for assignment. The second time was last spring, but he was sent back to Pawtucket after five appearances. Then there’s this season, where he was called up in early April and simply pitched too well to be optioned back down.
For a decade Walden has been hoping to be added as a September call up. This year, there’s no need.
“I was talking to (Brandon) Workman the other day, ‘I’ve got three April call ups and no September call ups,’” Walden said. “So it’s kind of weird. It’ll be a fun thing. Being a part of September is something that I’ve always wanted.”
Given his 2019 success and Cora’s liberal use of call ups — the Sox had 21 pitches active yesterday — it’s hard to believe Walden was never recalled from Pawtucket when rosters expanded last season. He’s honest about that initial disappointment.
“I wanted to be a big part of the team last year,” Walden said. “Not getting that September call up last year kind of hurt.”
But you have to be a glass-half-full type to do what Walden’s done, and he was quick to find a positive in all of it. With his wife, Nichole, eight months pregnant, he’d be able to lend her a much-needed hand.
“I told my wife this: Either way it’s going to be a good thing,” Walden said. “Either we’re going to be in the big leagues which is a great, great gig, or I’m going to be home with the baby and help out with our oldest. So it ended up working out really good, honestly.”
There was another ancillary benefit to being home and taking care of his wife and daughters: Walden got healthy. For the first time in a long time, he didn’t go to the Dominican Republic to keep pitching.
“That’s my first offseason in four years,” Walden explained. “I’ve been playing winter ball a lot. So being able to have that rest and walking into this season healthy is just something that, that was my biggest thing, making sure I was healthy.
“Last year, every time I was out (pitching) something was nagging,” he continued. “It was my wrist or my elbow or my shoulder or my hip, something was always bugging me. This year obviously we’ve got some sore muscles and things like that, but as (far as) something bothering me, I haven’t had that yet, knock on wood. That’s the biggest reason why I feel like I’ve had a lot more success.”
That success has been a godsend for Cora, as Walden leads the team with 71 2/3 innings and owns a 3.77 ERA.
But by now you’ve realized that nothing comes easily for Walden, so even in a breakout year, he had one last hurdle to clear. The right-hander wasn’t on the Opening Day roster this March. He started the season back in Pawtucket.
No bother.
Walden kept working and wound up in the big leagues two weeks into the season.
He became Cora’s fireman in the middle innings, and Walden’s been the winning pitcher in nine of Boston’s 76 victories. “It’s kind of the situation that AC has put me in, and I personally like that situation more than being on the back end,” Walden explained. “It gives me a chance to throw multiple innings, or coming into a tie game or down one. And you’re out there just trying to hold the game where it is, give our offense and chance, and obviously our offense is explosive.
“Nine wins, it’s more of the situation than how I’ve been pitching,” Walden added. “If we had 100 wins I’d be a lot happier.”
But he’s been pitching pretty darn well, too. The late-bloomer’s 1.088 WHIP is almost identical to Chris Sale’s, and it’s been over two months since any opponent tagged him for multiple runs.
“I couldn’t even tell you (my stats),” he said. “I’ll look at them at the end of the year. The only thing I really know is how many innings I have because people keep blowing me up on it. But I try not to look at them.”
Walden considered retirement when he was playing independent ball for the Lancaster Barnstormers in 2015, but it was his wife that urged him to keep playing. Four years later, he’s a no-bones-about-it big leaguer, and the two have been able to share the fruits of her faith in him.
“It’s been kind of a whirlwind of a year,” Walden said. “Me and my wife were talking about all the things we’ve done this year. From being able to go to the White House, to go to London, she’s been along this ride the whole time with me. It’s been a pretty fun year... We’ve been married for going on six years, been together for almost 10, and this is her first year really being able to stay with me.”
Finally finding some stability, Walden had his family in Boston all summer instead of back home in Fresno, and that gave him additional peace of mind.
“Being able to be home and see my kids every night, that was one of the best things,” Walden said. “It made this season go by super fast. I know it’s kind of a drag a lot of seasons, when you’re FaceTiming your kids and not seeing them grow up.”
“Sutton, I saw maybe a total of 45 days until she was a year old,” Walden said of his daughter, now two years old. “I was gone a lot. I was in winter ball, the season, and all over the place. So being able to watch my youngest grow up has been one of the better parts of this year.”
With that, Walden spotted a ball on the ground, tossed it to a young fan about the age of one of his daughters, and descended down the dugout steps, back to the big league clubhouse.
Chris Mason is a Red Sox beat writer for the Eagle-Tribune and CNHI Sports Boston. Email him at cmason@northofboston.com, and follow him on Twitter at @ByChrisMason
