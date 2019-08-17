Mason: Losing Chris Sale feels like knockout punch to 2019 Red Sox

BOSTON — The Red Sox may channel Monty Python’s Black Knight and claim it’s merely a flesh wound, but the reality is this: Down two arms, their fight for a playoff spot feels all but over.
Chris Sale joined David Price (wrist) on the 10-day injured list Saturday afternoon with elbow inflammation,and if Dave Dombrowski’s cryptic presser is any indicator, the ace could be out for awhile.
Alex Cora has harped on the idea that strong starting pitching is what’ll allow the Sox to claw back into the Wild Card race. Now without their No. 1 and No. 2 starters, it’d hard to see any scenario where that happens.
Down Sale and Price, the rotation consists of Eduardo Rodriguez, Rick Porcello fighting through the worst season of his career, a non-stretched-out Nathan Eovaldi, and a bunch of spot starts that will rely on a beleaguered bullpen.
They’ll be hard-pressed to leapfrog the Rays and A’s, no matter how many runs the offense puts up.
And the concern may be a long term with Sale.
After hitting the 2,000 strikeout mark on Tuesday, the lefty felt stiffness in his elbow Wednesday and Thursday, and finally told the team about it Friday. An MRI revealed inflammation in the throwing elbow, an entirely new ailment Last August it was Sale’s shoulder that sidelined him.
Asked if he was confident the injury wasn’t serious, Dombrowski didn’t offer any lip service. “I cannot answer that, really,” was his reply.
Though there have been flashes of brilliance, Sale hasn’t really been himself all season long. The Sox are only 10-15 in the ace’s starts and a 4.40 ERA is easily the highest of his career.
A nagging elbow issue would seem to explain those numbers, but Dombrowski was adamant this injury wasn’t the cause of Sale’s subpar season.
“There’s no question this happened Tuesday,” Dombrowski said. “Because when they read the MRI they can tell where the inflammation is, they can tell this was something that took place, that they can identify.
“So this was not something that’s been bothering him all season long. It’s also a situation where we’ve worked with some stuff on mechanical issues more so with him, and you can see he’s been throwing the ball well the last couple times out in particular. Early in the season was not like that.”
Will he pitch again this season?
“I don’t know,” Dombrowski replied. “I don’t know one way or another at this point. Before we have more information, the other doctors will look at his information, look at his MRIs and then he’ll determine if he wants to go see them or not. The first one will be Dr. (James) Andrews.”
Andrews rarely delivers good news, unless you’re Price and you’ve simply got a unique elbow.
Sale’s health will remain a serious concern moving forward. The lefty signed a five-year, $145 million extension before the season that doesn’t kick in until 2020. He’s going to be a big part of Boston’s payroll for years to come.
One of the most accountable and transparent players on the roster, it was somewhat of a surprise that Sale wasn’t available for comment after the Injured List announcement was made.
“I think Chris needs a couple of days to himself at this point,” Dombrowski said.
Chris Mason is a Red Sox beat writer for the Eagle-Tribune and CNHI Sports Boston. Email him at cmason@northofboston.com, and follow him on Twitter at @ByChrisMason
