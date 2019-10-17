Mason: No surprise Red Sox ratings saw sharp decline in 2019

Nobody in baseball played longer games than the Red Sox in 2019.
Fans could have watched “Titanic” in its entirety, taken five minutes to ponder whether Jack and Rose could have actually both fit on that door floating in the frigid Atlantic, and still had time for a bathroom break before the average Sox game would have ended.
At three hours and 25 minutes, you couldn’t blame TV viewers for tuning out — and plenty of them did. According to Sports Business Journal, NESN’s Red Sox ratings dropped 23%, the fourth steepest decline of anybody in baseball this season.
Of course, the team’s regression on the field had plenty to do with that, too.
Alex Cora’s Red Sox went from 108-win World Series darlings to an 84-78 team that almost universally underachieved. By season’s end the stakes weren’t compelling, there’s no denying nor downplaying that.
But Sox fans have shown a great loyalty over the years — the NESN ratings were still fifth highest among MLB teams — so don’t discount the slow pace’s role in fans turning off their TVs and opting for more sleep.
“I don’t know if you guys have noticed, but I think we’re the only team that visitors come here and they use multiple signs with nobody on,” Cora pointed out in September. “We slow it down, but the opposition slows it down more than we do. Maybe that’s the reason our games are longer.”
OK, sure. But why are opponents using multiple signs? That might still fall on the Sox, right?
Home attendance was technically up, but that’s a bit deceptive because it included the London series, which saw over 59,000 attendees for both games. Fenway Park only holds 37,731, so the extra British spectators cooked the books a bit there.
Boston fans are among the most loyal in baseball, but the Red Sox didn’t make it easy on them in 2019, and they’ve got the ratings to prove it.
Chris Mason is a Red Sox beat writer for the Eagle-Tribune and CNHI Sports Boston. Email him at cmason@northofboston.com, and follow him on Twitter at @ByChrisMason
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.