Mason: 5 reasons the Houston Astros will win the World Series

In ripping off 107 wins and returning to the World Series, the Houston Astros have been remarkably consistent.
I will be, too.
The Astros were my preseason pick to win it all, and I doubled down when the playoff bracket was set. I'm sticking with them to knock off Davey Martinez's Nationals. Gimme Houston in six games.
Here are five reasons why the Astros will win it all:
1. Gerrit Cole
The best pitcher on the planet right now, Cole hasn't taken a loss since May 22. That's 25 starts. And 153 days. The right-hander struck out 326 batters in the regular season, and as the calendar turned to October, he's only gotten more dominant.
Cole has allowed one run in 22 2/3 playoff innings, flat-out toying with his opponents. It's been a Madison-Bumgarner-like performance and he's shown no signs of stopping.
"You've got to try to match the intensity from your opponent, and Cole's had a terrific year," Max Scherzer, his Game 1 opponent, told reporters. "So obviously it's going to be one heck of a challenge."
2. Lineup depth
The Astros have six players in their starting lineup that hit at least .290 with more than 20 homers this season. Six.
They're so deep that Carlos Correa, a 25-year-old All-Star shortstop, has been relegated to hitting sixth or seventh.
"A lot of different ways they can beat you," Scherzer said. "Predominantly right-handed but they've got a couple of left-handed bats in there that are definitely big-time threats. And just what they do up and down the order. It's a complete lineup 1 through 9. You've got to be executing every single pitch you go out there and throw."
3. Big game experience
With a championship in 2017, an ALCS run last year, and another World Series appearance this season, the Astros have very much been here before.
The value of that experience was on display in Game 6 of the ALCS against the Yankees.
After Roberto Osuna coughed up a ninth inning lead, Houston was unfazed. They kept their composure and Jose Altuve walked the series off 15 minutes later, homering in the bottom half of the inning.
4. The better bullpen
If there's an Achilles heel on either roster, it's Washington's bullpen.
Nationals relievers posted a 5.68 ERA this season, highest in the league — the Orioles were the only team in baseball that was worse — and Daniel Hudson is really the only player on the roster that feels trustworthy.
On the other side, the Astros have Osuna, who led the AL with 38 saves, Ryan Pressly, who broke an MLB record with 40 straight scoreless appearances, and Will Harris, who posted a 1.50 ERA this season. In the battle of the bullpens, Houston has a definitive advantage.
5. A.J. Hinch
You won't find a finer manager than Houston's right now.
Hinch is a terrific in-game manager, but just as importantly, he knows how to run a clubhouse. The Astros added Justin Verlander and Zack Greinke on trade deadline days, and both have been thriving in Houston.
"Those guys are elite, so you kind of adapt to them and figure out what's made them be successful," Hinch explained. "The last thing you're going to do is all of a sudden not have them prepare the same way. You might sprinkle in a few ideas, and we've done that.
"Just getting them into our program and into our communication line, it's been huge for us. Because they're so elite, it's a seamless transition when they come to a new team. They take over. They know how to prepare."
Hinch always seems to have a sense of the moment, too.
When the Red Sox were rallying in Game 4 of 2017 ALDS — Rafael Devers' inside-the-park homer had Fenway Park going nuts — Hinch walked to the mound amid the pandemonium and gathered the whole infield. His players exhaled, buckled down, and won the series. It was a little thing, but one that always stuck with me.
Chris Mason is a Red Sox beat writer for the Eagle-Tribune and CNHI Sports Boston. Email him at cmason@northofboston.com, and follow him on Twitter at @ByChrisMason
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.