Mason: Simplified swing has Sam Travis playing best baseball of his career

BOSTON — It’s the hottest trend in baseball, but it wasn’t helping Sam Travis.
Though players like J.D. Martinez swear by the launch angle revolution, it derailed Travis, a throwback power hitter. Always a touted prospect in the Red Sox system — he was a second round pick in 2014 — Travis ascended quickly though the minors, but then toiled in Triple A for the better part of three seasons.
Coming into spring training last year, the Sox tried to model Travis’ swing after Dodgers slugger Justin Turner. With similar stocky builds, perhaps they’d have the same success launching the baseball.
But tweaking Travis’ swing didn’t take him to the next level. Instead, he regressed.
In 2018, Travis wound up hitting just eight home runs and 13 doubles in 398 PawSox plate appearances. His OPS sat at a pedestrian .677 and he’d never struck out more in a season.
So this year he ditched the launch angle approach, went back to basics — and has become a big league fixture.
“It’s just getting on top of the ball and trying to hit the ball hard. Hit line drives,” Travis explained. “I think when I was trying to hit the ball in the air I was not going about it the right way. Wasn’t really staying through. I think this is the swing that I need to have.”
So what’s the difference?
“It’s just focal points on the ball,” Travis replied. “Certain movements as far as weight transfer and being balanced. You don’t want to spin up there. You want to work forward and through the ball. I was kind of just spinning before. Trying to generate so much power through the heel, just spinning and not really going forward. When I go forward it just kind of naturally takes over.”
So it’s just a more direct swing?
“More direct. Exactly. Exactly,” Travis repeated.
The differing results have been undeniable; Travis is playing the most inspired baseball of his career.
Since being called up in mid-July, Travis came into last night hitting .294 with six homers, 13 RBIs and a .981 OPS in the 68 at-bats. Turning 26 next week, Travis has become a regular on Alex Cora’s lineup card, and it’s clear he has his manager’s trust.
“It’s awesome,” Travis said. “You want to play for somebody who wants you out there. It’s even better when you can get out there and come through for your teammates. There’s no better feeling.”
Cora believes this season’s success has been brewing since his finish in Fort Myers.
“It was like the reverse of him the last two spring trainings,” Cora said. “My first one he was our MVP in spring training and then struggled toward the end, and in Triple-A. The previous year was the same way. This year was reversed: He struggled throughout but finished strong.
“We told him, ‘Don’t change a thing, don’t be chasing numbers or home runs.’ He’s done a good job and has been great for us the last few weeks. We’re going to rely on him against lefties.”
Though Travis came into the organization with high expectations and it hasn’t been a smooth path to the big leagues, he never quit working.
“It has to be hard, but credit to him that he hasn’t stopped,” Cora said. “He tried to make some adjustments swing-wise last year and it didn’t work out. I do feel he got caught up in hitting the ball in the air and hitting for power at the Triple A level trying to open our eyes, and it was the other way around.”
Now splitting time at first base with Mitch Moreland, Travis is filling the role that Steve Pearce never could in 2019. Though happy to have broken through at the big league level, he still sees room to grow.
“Absolutely. I know there’s more untapped,” Travis said. “It could always be better. I can think of a handful of times, maybe even more, there’s been plenty of times that I feel like I’ve missed a pitch that should have been hit or maybe chased a pitch out of the zone. It’s all part of the game. There’s always room to improve.”
Travis’ swing may have changed, but that drive that finally got him to Fenway Park hasn’t.
Chris Mason is a Red Sox beat writer for the Eagle-Tribune and CNHI Sports Boston. Email him at cmason@northofboston.com, and follow him on Twitter at @ByChrisMason
