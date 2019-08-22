Mason: Suspended game a reminder of what makes baseball in Boston special

BOSTON — It could have been an afternoon from the Twilight Zone, a 12-minute baseball game played in front of tumbleweeds at Fenway Park.
Instead, the Red Sox and their fans made it one of the most memorable days of the season.
Finally continuing a suspended game from August 7 — it was technically a 21,018 minute rain delay — the Sox and Royals picked things up in the 10th inning. It was a 1:05 resumption on a work day between two teams that aren't likely to make the playoffs.
Though everybody knew the game could only last four batters, Fenway Park was still packed with fans, most of them young.
The Red Sox turned the game into a general admission. Kids were allowed in for free, adults were asked a $5 donation to the Jimmy Fund, and Fenway Franks and an assortment of other ballpark staples were $1.
Thousands and thousands of people turned up.
The seats down the first base line were all filled, the Green Monster was overflowing with fans, and there was clapping and chanting as the game resumed.
This wasn't like the 7,827 that saw the Rays and Mariners play at Tropicana Field on Wednesday afternoon. Brock Holt, one of the most tenured players on the Red Sox roster, put the crowd into perspective.
"It was one of the coolest atmospheres that we’ve had here," Holt said. "Just how many people showed up and how excited they were. The music was loud pregame and everyone was dancing and seemed to be into the game and it was a cool atmosphere to be a part of and it just kind of goes to show how great the fans are here.
"Coming out at 1 o’clock for a Thursday game, I don’t know if it would have been like that anywhere else.”
And Holt wound up the hero.
Twelve minutes after Josh Taylor's first pitch — which came in a 2-1 count against a pinch hitter — Holt singled Chris Owings home, and the Red Sox had a walk-off win three weeks after the game began.
Fenway erupted.
Dodging teammates on the infield grass, Holt sprinted toward home plate, slid in from a strange angle, and his teammates finally caught him. The fans ate it up.
"To me, the best crowd we had the whole year," third base coach Carlos Febles said. "They were into the game. They were loud. That’s what you need. That’s one of the reasons the guys said, ‘Let’s do this and get out of here.'"
After the game, the concourses were still jammed with fans waiting in line for hot dogs, and kids ran the bases for over an hour after Owings touched home plate.
"The job the organization did to get all these people here today, that was pretty cool," Alex Cora said. "I mean, you saw how quick it was, but the kids around, and the music and everything that went on today, that was awesome. Now kids are running the bases. That’s what it’s all about. it’s a game and we’ve got to do everything possible to get the young fans involved in this beautiful game. That was fun. That was fun."
It's been a slog of a season for the Red Sox, nothing has come easily, but on a Thursday afternoon where the game was shorter than some renditions of "Free Bird," it was easy to be reminded of what makes baseball in Boston so special.
Chris Mason is a Red Sox beat writer for the Eagle-Tribune and CNHI Sports Boston. Email him at cmason@northofboston.com, and follow him on Twitter at @ByChrisMason
