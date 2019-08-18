Mason: Tanking Orioles brought terrible product to Fenway Park this weekend

BOSTON — Maybe the English Premier League is onto something with this whole relegation thing.
If you caught yesterday’s Red Sox game, surely you’ve wasted enough of your time watching Orioles baseball. Baltimore wasn’t built to be competitive, and the product certainly wasn’t this weekend, as they were swept by Boston in straight sets: 9-1, 4-0, and 13-7.
It was particularly egregious on Sunday afternoon.
Spotted a 6-0 lead in a series finale with a wild Nathan Eovaldi chased after two innings, the Orioles didn’t just lose. They turned losing into an art form with a train-wreck sixth inning.
Red Sox batters were treated to an all-you-can-hit buffet, as 12 men came to the plate, and Baltimore defenders were happy to help extend the inning. Things got going when Mitch Moreland’s blooper that nobody called in left field led to two runs.
“When it went up, I was like, well, I don’t know what’s going to happen. Probably out,” Moreland said. “I wasn’t very happy with myself and then I was like, well, they shifted so much that it might fall, you know? And then it was coming down quick and when it hit the ground I was like, ‘I’ll take it. It works.’
“Then it kind of snowballed right there, guys running everywhere, we got two runs out of the deal.”
There were more to come, like when no Oriole decided to cover second on a dribbler back to the mound. Though they were only charged with one error in the inning, there were at least three miscues, and the optics were terrible. Heck, at one point the catcher overthrew the pitcher and the ball rolled around the infield for awhile.
That won’t happen to the Little League teams playing in Williamsport this weekend. Orioles manager Brandon Hyde used four different arms in the inning, but it didn’t matter.
When the dust settled, the Sox had taken a 9-6 lead that would eventually balloon to a 13-7 victory and a decisive sweep. It was the kind of weekend that made you scratch your head and wonder how the 39-85 Orioles had mustered 39 wins.
But it’s not difficult to see why the disparity exists: The Orioles are content with tanking.
They’ll certainly deny it — “It’s a rebuild,” is the familiar refrain among tankers — but actions speak louder words. All one needs to do is glance at the Orioles’ payroll to see where their priorities lie; Baltimore’s front office isn’t paying up.
Aside from Chris Davis, Jonathan Villar was the highest paid Oriole to suit up this weekend. He’s making $4.8 million. The Red Sox are paying Pablo Sandoval ($18 million) and Eduardo Nunez ($5 million) more not to play for them. That’s because they’re actually trying to win.
Tanking is reaching epidemic levels in Major League Baseball because there are zero repercussions for futility like the Orioles have shown.
Teams at the bottom of the standings can cut payroll, accrue high draft picks, and promise the future to fans, whether or not they believe it. Small-market teams can still collect on revenue sharing while they do it, so while attendance may be thin, the owners’ pockets still get fatter.
Meanwhile more and more fans tune out. Attendance is on pace to be the lowest since 2003 — they’ve lost more than 1,000 fans per game in two seasons — and TV ratings are falling sharply, too.
The Red Sox 66-59 record is a good indicator that they’re a good, not great, team. But the gap between them and the Orioles is oceanic. Same goes for the Yankees, who clobbered Baltimore to the tune of a 17-2 record in 19 games this year.
Fans at Fenway Park paid full price to see a Major League Baseball game on Sunday afternoon. What they saw was only one team worthy of wearing an MLB emblem.
Chris Mason is a Red Sox beat writer for the Eagle-Tribune and CNHI Sports Boston. Email him at cmason@northofboston.com, and follow him on Twitter at @ByChrisMason
Sale to see Dr. Andrews
The Red Sox may be off Monday, but it’ll still be a busy day for Chris Sale.
Boston’s ace is flying to Pensacola, Fla., for an appointment with Dr. James Andrews, where the renowned surgeon is going to give Sale a second opinion on the inflamed elbow that’s landed him on the 10-day injured list.
The Sox are also sending head trainer Brad Pearson along for the trip.
“I actually just talked to (Sale),” Alex Cora said. “He just wants to make sure he has all the facts before he talks to you guys. He wants to see where we’re at with it and all the opinions that he wants to get, and then he goes from there.
“It’s not that he’s hiding from you guys (in the media). He just wants to be straight up and have all the information when he talks to you guys. Which I think is fair.”
Fans often shudder when they hear Andrews’ name because it’s rarely followed by good news, but the Sox are still hoping to get some.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.