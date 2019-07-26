Mason: Two years after debut, Rafael Devers explains how he's grown into one of AL's most feared sluggers

BOSTON — Just over two years ago, a franchise-altering phone call was placed.
Only 20 years old at the time, Rafael Devers was deemed ready for the majors. Fast-tracked from Double-A Portland, the third baseman had a sip of coffee in Pawtucket, and was added to the Red Sox roster in late July of 2017.
In the two years since, he’s won a World Series, and transformed from kid with plenty of potential to one of the most feared all-around hitters in the American League.
“I’m just thankful to be up here,” Devers told the Eagle-Tribune, via translator. “It’s been great being with these guys and just being part of the culture here, especially being able to win a championship. It’s been really surreal to be a part of something like that.”
In his third big league season, Devers hasn’t just taken a step forward. It’s been a leap that Evel Knievel would envy.
He came into Friday night’s game with the Yankees batting .323 (3rd in the AL), with 55 extra-base hits (3rd), 81 RBIs (2nd), and a .945 OPS (5th). Devers’ defense has sharpened immensely, too.
And yes, he’s still 22.
“It’s just about experience,” Devers said. “I’m the type of person that likes to learn a lot. So I’m talking with my coaches constantly, my teammates as well... Overall I’m just trying to learn as much as I can, which is what’s contributed to my growth.”
One of those teammates he’s leaned on heavily is Xander Bogaerts. Though the veteran shortstop is something of a mentor, the two have sparked a friendly competition that’s ongoing.
“They’re young, they compete every day, not only on the field but playing cards, playing dominoes,” Alex Cora said. “It really doesn’t matter, they’re always competing which is great. What they’ve done this year is unreal, it’s fun to watch.
“Those two guys are very important for this team not only now but for the future,” Cora added. “I’m glad that, little by little, they’re talking a little bit more. Raffi is trying to learn the language, English, and he’s doing his best. And the joy that they play with is contagious.”
That joy has been all over Devers’ face since his first game in Seattle — he was a breath of fresh air in a stale 2017 clubhouse — and his second language is indeed coming along nicely.
Devers is comfortable making some small talk in English, and asked what it’s been like hitting between Mookie Betts and Bogaerts, his eyes lit up. There would be no translation necessary for the question.
“Just trying to help the team as much as I can,” he replied in Spanish. “It doesn’t really matter where they hit me as long as I can contribute and help the team win, that’s what I care about the most.”
Though the third baseman may downplay it, Cora doesn’t. He moved Devers to the No. 2 spot on his lineup card in late June, and minces no words about what that’s meant for the Sox.
“It was instant offense,” Cora said. “He was able to slow down the game in the batter’s box. He wasn’t swinging as hard. He just took off and it just makes sense to keep him there.”
A student of analytics, Cora knows the numbers say a team’s best player should bat second. It’s why Aaron Judge hits there for the Yankees, just as MVPs Mike Trout in Los Angeles and Jose Altuve in Houston. Devers humbly pleaded ignorance on the topic.
“I didn’t know that,” Devers said. “But to me it doesn’t matter where I hit, whether it’s second, third, fourth or fifth. It’s just about getting good at-bats and trying to help the team win.”
In addition to his all-field power, Devers’ willingness to swing in any count has made him exceptionally dangerous, as Masahiro Tanaka found out the hard way on Thursday night.
The Yankees veteran tried to sneak an first-pitch fastball by Devers on the outside corner. It wasn’t a bad pitch by any means, but Devers ambushed it, slapping the offering over the Monster for a 437-foot, opposite-field homer.
“To me it doesn’t really matter what the count is. I’m going to maintain my aggressive approach,” Devers said. “I’ve just always been aggressive. The only thing I’ve done with my two-strike approach is I’ve been able to control my bat more.”
Cora raves about that growing maturity in the strike zone, but it’s the raw power that leaves a lasting mark.
“Just, it’s impressive,” Cora paused. “That ball he hit (off Tanaka) was — there’s a lot of conviction in his swing. He has a great idea of what he wants to do at the plate right now.”
He certainly does, and while many of his peers are playing in Portland, Devers is slugging at will against the best in the majors.
Chris Mason is a Red Sox beat writer for the Eagle-Tribune and CNHI Sports Boston. Email him at cmason@northofboston.com, and follow him on Twitter at @ByChrisMason
