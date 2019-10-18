Readying for work on Thursday evening, Zack Greinke began to throw his warmup pitches in the visitor's bullpen at Yankee Stadium.
New York bleacher creatures have been particularly ill-tempered this postseason — they threw trash at the Astros after their Game 3 ALCS loss — and NJ.com's Brendan Kuty decided to watch Greinke's warmup from the stands.
What he saw was fans stooping to a new low.
"Chants digging at Greinke’s battles with a social anxiety disorder and depression rained down on the 35-year-old right-hander as he threw to a catcher," Kuty reported. "Fans leaned over the concrete barrier between the stands and the bullpen and shouted insults about Greinke’s mother, too."
The Astros pitcher went out and shoved their noses in it, throwing 4 1/3 innings of one-run ball to lift Houston to a convincing victory, so good for Greinke.
But what if he hadn't?
Is winning a baseball game worth sacrificing your fundamental decency as a human? I'm all for homefield advantage, but taunting somebody's mental illness is disgusting. As a society, we have to be better than that.
A No. 6 overall pick, expectations have always been high for Greinke, and his anxiety and depression issues were so severe that he almost quit baseball in 2006. Instead, he went on the 60-day disabled list, got the treatment he needed, and felt well enough to come back to the game.
Then he became a trailblazer.
Greinke was honest about his mental health issues, something few athletes had been before, and opened the door for others to continue the dialogue. It was brave as heck. Greinke helped de-stigmatize mental illness, something 47 million Americans struggled with last year.
And you're going to make fun of him for that?
Imagine any other walk of life where you're just trying to do your job and people are jeering your mental health issues. Instead of listening to Springsteen on the way to the office, you have to listen to people mocking the medications you need to take.
Kuty didn't want to report the specifics of the chants, but stated they were about prescriptions for people with anxiety and depression. As if Greinke should feel some sort of shame for taking medicine that can (literally) save lives.
That's an absolute joke.
And don't tell me he's supposed to put up with it because he's a professional athlete making millions of dollars. Depression doesn't check your bank statements. Athletes are humans just like the rest of us.
Dozens of Yankees fans decided that just didn't matter on Thursday. They checked their humanity at the door. But hey, at least it might have helped their team win a baseball game, right?
Chris Mason is a Red Sox beat writer for the Eagle-Tribune and CNHI Sports Boston. Email him at cmason@northofboston.com, and follow him on Twitter at @ByChrisMason
