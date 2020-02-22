Mass. Boys Basketball Preview: Surging Haverhill enters tourney with best record since 2005

It has been a truly breakout winter for the Haverhill High boys basketball team, which has delivered its best season in 15 years.
The No. 9-seeded Hillies enter the Division 1 North tournament at 14-6, the program’s best record since the 2004-05 season (14-8).
“Having the best record for a Haverhill team in almost 20 seasons is amazing!” said forward Jeremyah Phillips. “It really shows our hard work and the grind we’ve put in to get to this point.”
Haverhill kicks off postseason play on Monday at No. 8 Central Catholic (7 p.m.). One more win would give the Hillies their most victories since 2001 (16-6).
This winter also marks the first time since 2005 that Haverhill has qualified for the postseason in back-to-back seasons. The Hillies snapped a five-year playoff drought last winter, their second postseason trip in 14 years.
“This season has been very exciting because we’ve reached our goal of making the tournament for the second year in a row,” said senior sharpshooter Zach Guertin. “Last year, we were working on building our chemistry. This year, we have really come together as a team.”
Leading the Hillies in scoring are Elijah Haas (10.2 ppg), Whittier transfer Manny Arias (9.8 ppg), Phillip Cunningham (9.1 ppg) and Phillips (8.6 ppg). They are very dangerous from 3-point range, led by Arias (41 3’s), Angel Burgos (29) and Guertin (27).
“It means a lot to accomplish what we have this season,” said fourth-year Haverhill coach Souleymane Wane. “We have a great group of kids that wanted to put Haverhill basketball back on the map. Our goal is to go further than we did last year, when we were knocked off in the (Division 1 North) first round.”
If the Hillies are to earn a tournament victory, it will be against a very familiar foe.
Central Catholic (14-6) will welcome Haverhill to Memorial Gym on Monday. The two teams previously faced off on Jan. 10, a 48-38 Raider victory.
Central is led by superstar point guard Xavier McKenzie, who is sixth in the area in scoring (17.9 ppg), and Nate Godin (13.1 ppg), who is third in the area in 3-pointers made (51).
Anthony Traficante (9.1 ppg), a 6-foot-5 center, is a force on defense for the Raiders, and Isaac Bonilla has burst onto the scene with 39 3-pointers in 15 games.
The Haverhill/Central winner will then travel to top-seeded Lowell (20-0).
ANDOVER, LAWRENCE SET FOR REMATCH
Another pair of very familiar foes will face off in their Division 1 North opener, when No. 10 Andover High (13-7) travels to No. 7 Lawrence High (15-6) on Tuesday (7 p.m.).
This will be the third meeting of the winter for the neighboring rivals. Lawrence won on Jan. 14 (67-63), while Andover came out on top on Feb. 14 (66-57).
“We’re excited to be playing in the state tournament,” said Andover guard Kyle Rocker. “But we wish we were playing someone outside of our league.”
Rocker is fourth in the area in scoring (19.0 ppg) and has hit 42 3-pointers. Big man Aidan Cammann (13.7 ppg) is an emerging star, and Richie Shahtanian (39 3’s) is a dangerous shooter.
Lawrence is paced by Gabriel Zorrilla (13.3 ppg), Brandon Goris (13.1 ppg) and Angel Herrera (12.5 ppg), who is fifth in the area in 3’s (50).
“We feel confident we still have a run in us,” said Goris. “Against Andover, we’re prepared to get some revenge after losing to them in our last regular season game. We know what we can do, and we look forward to going out and doing it.”
METHUEN, NORTH ANDOVER EYE UPSETS
Few teams in the area have been hotter than Methuen High (11-9), which has won six of its last seven heading into the tournament.
The No. 12 Rangers open Division 1 North play on Monday, traveling to No. 5. Everett (16-4). The Crimson Tide have not faced a team from the MVC this winter.
Methuen is led by dynamic Mitchell Crowe (14.7 ppg), who leads the area with 68 3-pointers. Joining him are Andrew Lussier (12.8 ppg, 32 3’s) and Kevin Garcia (11.1 ppg, 22 3’s.)
“We’re playing our best basketball at the most important time,” said Lussier. “We have the momentum right now, and we’re looking forward to playing every game like it’s our last. I think we can surprise some people!”
Also looking to surprise is No. 15 North Andover (6-13), which will travel to No. 2 Boston Latin Academy (19-4) on Monday (7 p.m.)
The Scarlet Knights are led by Kyle Moore (12.2 ppg, 40 3’s), center Aidan Heim (9.3 ppg) and Matt Kutz (8.8 ppg).
“The tournament is a new season for everyone,” said Heim. “It’s an opportunity to focus on now and forget about what happened in the regular season. We will need to play hard and play together.”
GREATER LAWRENCE FEELS READY
Greater Lawrence (13-7) is the No. 7 seed in Division 3 North, and will open play on Monday, hosting No. 10 North Reading (12-8) at 5:30 p.m.
The Reggies’ top scorers are Jeremiah Mejia (15.1 ppg, 37 3’s) and Lewis Garcia (10.5 ppg, 20 3’s).
“We’re feeling great,” said Greater Lawrence defensive stopper Antonio Valenzuela. “We can bring the defense and give them all we have on offense. We’re going to play as hard as possible, and want to win.”
...
Contact David Willis at @DWillisET or DWillis@eagletribune.com.
