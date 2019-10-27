Mass. Football Playoffs: Top seeds Central Catholic, Pentucket lead local postseason field

The Massachusetts high school football playoff picture is set, and Central Catholic is the favorite for a trip to Gillette Stadium and the state championship game.
After surging through the regular season, Central (6-1) is the No. 1 seed in Division 1 North.
“We’re very excited,” said Raiders senior receiver/defensive back Nate Hebert. “We love having the target on our backs and being the top team.”
Central will open play on Saturday, hosting No. 8 Lexington (2-5) at Lawrence Veterans Memorial Stadium (2:30 p.m.)
The Raiders have won five straight, outscoring opponents 200-71. Their lone loss was to St. John’s Prep (6-1), the No. 2 seen in Division 1 North.
Central is led by the area’s leading passer, QB Ayden Pereira (1,220 yards, 13 TDs passing), and a defense paced by Mark Kassis and Nick Donatio.
“We know we’re capable of doing something special,” said Kassis. “We all believe in each other. We are feeling focused and confident.”
But the Raiders aren’t the only top seed.
Pentucket (6-1) is the No. 1 seed in Division 5 North.
The Sachems will open play on Saturday by hosting No. 8 Somerville (2-5). The game is tentatively scheduled to be played at the field behind Pentucket’s school (1 p.m.)
The Sachems roll into the postseason off a convincing 28-0 blowout of previously-unbeaten North Reading. They are led by QB Peter Cleary (965 yards, 13 TD passing) and receiver Jake Etter (460 yards, 8 TD receiving).
“Our bracket is a competitive group,” said Sachems co-head coach Dan Leary. “We’re really happy with the regular season. But we need to shift gears going into the playoffs and have great focus and energy.”
ANDOVER, METHUEN TO FACE OFF
There will be a Merrimack Valley Conference rematch in Division 1. No. 3 seed Andover (5-3 overall, 5-2 in Massachusetts) will welcome Methuen (4-3) to Eugene V. Lovely Field for a 1 p.m. kickoff.
The Golden Warriors — winners of three straight — beat the Rangers 28-0 on Oct. 12 in Methuen.
“We’re really looking forward to taking on Methuen,” said Andover star kicker/linebacker Shamus Florio. “After the close win over Lowell, the team spirit and confidence is very high. It shows what hard work and dedication can do.”
Andover is led by running back Josh “Bibi” Ramos (1,012 yards, 15 TDs rushing) and linebacker/tight end Michael Slayton (75 tackles).
“We are very confident,” said safety/receiver Kelvin Davila (56 tackles). “We’re happy to have a home game and we’re ready to go.”
Methuen, despite losing three straight, believes it has what it takes to score the upset.
The Rangers are led by receiver Kareem Coleman (465 yards, 3 TDs receiving) and running back Zac Bergeron (468 yards, 4 TDs rushing). They are still without Eagle-Tribune All-Star QB Connor Bryant, who had surgery on his foot.
“As a team we need to be all in,” said top linebacker Anthony Romano. “We have to eliminate turnovers and come up with some big plays.”
KNIGHTS START TITLE DEFENSE
Defending state champion North Andover (4-3) is the No. 4 seed in Division 2 North, and will open the tourney by hosting No. 5 Westford Academy (3-4) on Friday (7 p.m.) at Walsh Stadium.
“We feel better than ever,” said defensive back Shaun Nichols, whose Knights have won three straight. “The slow start had something to do with it. We had to overcome a lot throughout the season, and no one ever gave up.”
North Andover is paced by running back Freddy Gabin (596 yards, 9 TDs receiving).
GREATER LAWRENCE, WHITTIER LOOK FOR RUNS
Greater Lawrence (4-3) is the No. 2 seed in Division 7 North, and will open by hosting No. 7 St. Mary’s (4-3) on Saturday (2 p.m.)
“I believe we can make some noise in the playoffs,” said Reggies QB Shamil Diaz. “We just have to stick together. Come game time, we have to show what Reggies football is all about.”
Diaz is the area’s top rusher (1,048 yards, 9 TDs), and has a dangerous backfield mate in Maleek DeJesus (446 rushing yards).
Whittier (4-3) is the No. 7 seed in Division 6, and will travel to take on CAC foe No. 2 Greater Lowell (6-1) on Friday (6 p.m.) The Wildcats lost to the Gryphons 23-14 on Oct. 4.
Whittier is led by 2018 Eagle-Tribune All-Star running back AJ Espinal (588 yards, 8 TDs rushing) and Joe Iannalfo (430, 3 TDs rushing).
“The most important thing is that we got better in Week 7,” said coach Kevin Bradley said of his team 34-0 win over Chelsea on Friday. “Getting to the playoffs was a goal at the beginning of the season. ... We are facing a very good opponent. It’s not going to be easy. I feel we will be very competitive.”
...
Contact David Willis at @DWillisET or DWillis@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.