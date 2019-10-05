SOUTH YARMOUTH — Eric Sanchez starred with two sacks — giving him six for the season — but Lawrence fell to Dennis-Yarmouth 28-0.
The Lancers (0-4) twice drove inside the Dolphins’ 30-yard line, but twice turned the ball over.
“(Wide receiver) Isaias Richards made a few big plays,” said Lawrence coach Rhandy Audate. “He’s been doing that consistently for a while. Manny Lara also made some big catches like he has been. But the turnovers hurt us. Eric and Dewy Baez played really good games for us on defense. But it wasn’t enough.”
The Lancers could do little to slow Dennis-Yarmouth receiver Geoffrey Jamiel (three touchdowns), who is being recruited by UMass Amherst and other Division 1 schools.
Lawrence will next host Haverhill (0-4) on Friday (7 p.m.)
“Both teams want to get into the win column,” said Audate. “Haverhill is always a tough team that can do things on both sides of the ball. We will need to limit our mistakes.”
Brooks falls to Governor’s
BYFIELD — Brooks fell behind by 27 points in the first quarter on the way to losing to Governor’s Academy 34-13 on Saturday.
Brooks (1-2) broke up the shutout in the third when John Manzi scored a 1-yard touchdown. The Green-and-White added another score in the fourth on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Michael Wolfendale to Connor Lang.
Brooks will travel to Rivers on Saturday (3 p.m.).
Dennis-Yarmouth 28, Lawrence 0
Lawrence (0-4): 0 0 0 0 — 0
Dennis-Yarmouth (3-1): 14 7 7 0 — 28
Governor’s Academy 34, Brooks 13
Brooks (1-2): 0 0 7 6 — 13
Governor’s Academy (3-0): 27 7 0 0 — 34
First Quarter
G — Chris Pacios 63 pass from Shane O’Leary (Trevor Nugent kick)
G — Shane O’Leary 4 run (Nugent kick)
G — Jordan Fuller 41 run (Fuller rush)
G — Fuller 55 punt return (Fuller rush)
Second Quarter
G — Fuller 1 run (Nugent kick)
Third Quarter
B — John Manzi 1 run (Brian Barker-Morrill kick)
Fourth Quarter
B — Connor Lang 15 pass from Michael Wolfendale (kick blocked)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Brooks — John Manzi 8-38, Malachi Johns 4-6, Rayden Waweru 3-5, Darrel Yepdo 1-5, Michael Wolfendale 2-3, John Fritz 2-2, Arthur Nwobi 1-1
PASSING: Brooks — Michael Wolfendale 3-11, 26
RECEIVING: Brooks — Connor Lang 1-15, John Gribbel 2-11
