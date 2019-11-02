LOWELL — Whittier led by two points at halftime, but could not hold on and fell to Greater Lowell 28-16 in the first round of the Division 6 North tournament on Friday.
“We got out and set the tone like we wanted to,” said Wildcats head coach Kevin Bradley, whose team lost to the Gryphons 23-14 in the regular season.
“We knew we could play a better game than we did against them last time, and we did. But we made too many mistakes and just couldn’t hold on in the end.”
Quarterback Niko Burke gave Whittier the lead in the first quarter, rushing for a 12-yard touchdown.
Returning Eagle-Tribune All-Star running back AJ Espinal made it 16-14 at halftime, breaking a 28-yard touchdown run, then adding his second two-point conversion of the game.
But the Wildcat offense could not add another score, and Greater Lowell found the end zone twice in the second half to earn the win.
Espinal ran for a team-high 112 yards on 18 carries, while Burke (10 carries, 76 yards) and Nolan Mann (8 carries, 52 yards) also contributed.
Leading the Whittier defense were Mann, Zach Ribiero, Jeremias Collazo (fumble recovery) and pass rusher Anthony Luce.
“AJ was up over 100 yards like he always is,” said Bradley. “A lot of guys played really well. I’m proud of the whole team. We fought until the end.”
Whittier will wait until Sunday to find out its next opponent in the non-playoff bracket.
WOLFENDALE LEADS BROOKS TO BIG WIN
Michael Wolfendale completed 6 of 8 passes for 137 yards and two scores and scored on a 1-yard run as Brooks ripped Lawrence Academy, 40-18, to improve to 3-4.
John Manzi carried 10 times for 99 yards and scored twice and John Fritz scored on an 89-yard kickoff return. Defensively, Fritz added seven tackles for Brooks, which improved to 3-4.
Greater Lowell 28, Whittier 16
Whittier (4--4): 8 8 0 0 — 16
Greater Lowell (7-1): 7 7 7 7 — 28
Non-Playoff Game
First Quarter
W — Niko Burke 12 run (AJ Espinal rush)
Second Quarter
W — Espinal 28 run (Espinal rush)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Whittier — AJ Espinal 18-112, Niko Burke 10-76, Luke Iamelle 3-15, Nolan Mann 8-52, Zach Ribeiro 4-17
PASSING: Whittier — Burke 2-10-1, 16
RECEIVING: Whittier — Mann 2-16
Brooks 40, Lawrence Academy 18
Lawrence Academy (1-6): 0 12 6 0 — 18
Brooks (3-4): 14 13 13 0 — 40
First Quarter
BR — Alex Nemon 9 pass from Michael Wolfendale (Brian Barker-Morrill kick)
BR — Wolfendale 1 run (Barker-Morrill kick)
Second Quarter
BR — John Manzi 6 run (Barker-Morrill kick)
LA — Walter Morales 80 run (kick failed)
BR — Darrell Yepdo 87 pass from Wolfendale (kick failed)
LA — Owen Johnson 40 pass from Brady Martin (rush failed)
Third Quarter
BR — John Fritz 89 kick return (kick failed)
BR — Manzi 5 run (Barker-Morrill kick)
LA — Matt Ragan 23 pass from Martin (kick failed)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: John Manzi 10-99, Michael Wolfendale 2-12, Arthur Nwobi 5-12, Malachi Johns 1-(-2)
PASSING: Michael Wolfendale 6-8-137
RECEIVING: Darrel Yepdo 2-98, Matt Costantino 1-23, Alex Nemon 1-9, John Fritz 2-13
