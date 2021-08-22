At long last, high school football has returned to its rightful place in Massachusetts.
A year after being banished to the late winter/early spring “Fall 2” season due to COVID-19, football has finally returned to the actual fall in the Merrimack Valley, and throughout the Bay State.
“This season is beyond exciting for the entire team,” said Methuen Eagle-Tribune All-Star receiver/defensive back Jason Silverio. “Football just feels right in the fall. Being a senior, it’s nice to have a normal, full season again. I feel we I still have a lot to prove.”
Football teams across Massachusetts kicked off preseason workouts on Friday.
This fall will feature a full nine-game regular season, followed by playoffs and a state title, unlike last season, which consisted of seven games without a postseason.
“Growing up in my household, fall meant football season,” said Eagle-Tribune All-Star Andover QB Scotty Brown. “It’s the time when people who came before us and kids who will come after us come and watch us play. There are only so many of these Friday nights left, and it’s going by quick, so we are going to take advantage of it.”
CENTRAL A TITLE FAVORITE
Central Catholic enters the fall as a state championship favorite after going 7-0 in Fall 2.
“Having fall football back is good for everyone,” said Raiders QB Ayden Pereira, the reigning Eagle-Tribune offensive MVP. “Having the playoffs back is also amazing. We’re actually playing for a state championship this year, and that brings more excitement and energy to the school.”
The Raiders are paced by All-Scholastic Pereira, who led the Eagle-Tribune area (Mass. and New Hampshire) with 984 passing yards and 12 touchdown passes.
Eagle-Tribune All-Star receiver and bigtime college recruit Preston Zinter caught 22 passes for 409 yards and four touchdowns in Fall 2. Also back is All-MVC running back Matthias Latham (224 rushing yards, 7 TDs).
“We’re super excited,” said Zinter. “It means the world to me to have the opportunity to get back on the field with the guys this fall. Can’t wait.”
ANDOVER’S EXPLOSIVE OFFENSE
It would be tough to find a more dynamic backfield duo in Massachusetts than Andover’s Scotty Brown and All-Scholastic running back Lincoln Beal.
Beal rushed for 703 yards (third in area) and five TDs, and caught 26 passes for an area-leading 412 receiving yards in Fall 2. Brown was second in area in passing yards (730) and third in passing TDs (5) while rushing for 449 yards and 10 TDs.
“We’re so excited to make noise in the postseason,” said Beal.
METHUEN, NORTH ANDOVER LOOK TO OPEN EYES
Methuen is coming off a strong Fall 2, going 5-2. While they lost a few big names, the Rangers feature lots of talent.
Silverio led the area in catches (40) and was third in receiving yards (347). Now-junior QB Xander Silva opened eyes in his only major game action, rushing for 148 yards and a TD.
“Having football back in the fall means so much,” said Eagle-Tribune All-Star offensive lineman Sam Kalivas. “I have been playing football my whole life and it’s good to get back into a routine again and get back on the field.”
North Andover was hit hard by graduation, but looks to reload behind the likes to running back Jack Ferullo, QB Jack O’Connell and lineman David Cooperstein.
“It’s awesome to be playing during the actual football season again,” said O’Connell. “We have a lot of talented athletes. I’m excited to compete one last time.”
Added receiver/defensive back A.J. Lawrence, “I’m looking forward to proving some doubters wrong.”
ODDS AND ENDS
Lawrence dropped its first five games in Fall 2, but finished by beating Dracut 36-0. Then-freshman QB Jayden Abreu threw for 147 yards and ran for a TD. ...
Whittier returns running back Julien Acevedo-Torres (452 rushing yards, 3 TDs). ... Greater Lawrence was hit hard by graduation. ...
Haverhill went 0-3 before their season was cancelled due to COVID. Joe Spero and Tristan Naylor are players to watch. ...
Pentucket had its first three games cancelled due to COVID, then finished 0-4.
...
KEY MASS. FOOTBALL DATES
Aug. 20 — Preseason practice begins
Sept. 10-11 — First regular season games
Nov. 5-6 — Playoffs begin
No. 24 — Thanksgiving Day
