Mass. Girls and Boys Hockey Pairings: HPNA the favorite; Red Rangers still dangerous

After rolling through the regular season undefeated, Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover is the No. 1 seed in the Division 1 state girls hockey tournament. HPNA (18-0-2) will open play on Wednesday, when it hosts No. 32 Hingham (9-11-0).
Defending Division 1 state champion Methuen/Tewksbury (10-4-6) is the No. 13 seed in Division 1, and will open its title defense on Wednesday, hosting No. 20 Longmeadow (8-6-4). The Red Rangers and HPNA are on the same side of the bracket, and could meet in the state semifinals.
On the other side of the bracket is No. 15 Andover (10-6-4), which will also open play on Wednesday, against No. 18 Barnstable (10-7-3) at Breakaway Ice Center in Tewksbury.
The boys Division 1 North tourney won’t be seeded until the Super 8 play-in games are complete Monday night. So Andover and Central Catholic have to wait a few days.
Red-hot North Andover (12-3-6) is the No. 6 seed in the Division 2 North tourney, and will kick off play on Tuesday against No. 11 Lynnfield (11-7-2) at Woburn High.
Girls Hockey
DIVISION 1 STATES
SEEDS: 1. HAVERHILL-PENTUCKET-NORTH ANDOVEr 18-0-2, 2. Austin Prep 17-1-2, 3. Braintree 17-2-1, 4. Woburn 15-2-2 , 5. St. Mary’s 14-2-4, 6. Arlington 13-2-5, 7. Belmont 13-3-4, 8. Boston Latin 13-3-4, 9. Peabody/Lynnfield 14-5-1, 10. Waltham 12-3-5, 11. Needham 14-5-2, 12. Shrewsbury 13-5-2, 13. METHUEN-TEWKSBURY 10-4-6, 14. Wayland/Weston 10-6-4, 15. ANDOVER 10-6-4, 16. Masconomet 10-6-4, 17. Duxbury 10-7-3, 18. Barnstable 10-7-3, 19. Reading 10-7-3, 20. Longmeadow 8-6-4, 21. Lincoln-Sudbury 8-6-6, 22. St. Peter Marian 10-8-2, 23. Whitman-Hanson Silver Lake 11-9-0, 24. Plymouth 9-7-4, 25. Mansfield/Oliver Ames/Foxboro 11-9-1, 26. Winthrop 8-7-3, 27. Medway/Ashland 8-7-5, 28. Lexington 8-7-5, 29. Cape Cod 8-7-5, 30. Westford 8-8-4, 31. Franklin 7-8-5, 32. Hingham 9-11-0
FIRST ROUND
MONDAY, February 24
GAME 1: Duxbury vs. Masconomet, 4 p.m.; GAME 2: Reading vs. Wayland/Weston, 7 p.m.
TUESDAY, February 25
GAME 3: Westford vs. Braintree, 6:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, February 26
GAME 4: Hingham at HPNA (Haverhill High), 7 p.m.; GAME 5: Mansfield vs. Boston Latin, 7 p.m.; GAME 6: Longmeadow at Methuen/Tewksbury (Methuen High), 7 p.m.; GAME 7: Lexington vs. St. Mary’s, 8 p.m.; GAME 8: Lincoln-Sudbury vs. Shrewsbury, 6 p.m.; GAME 9: Franklin vs. Austin Prep, 5 p.m.; GAME 10: Winthrop vs. Belmont, 5 p.m.; GAME 11: Medway Ashland vs. Arlington, 6 p.m.; GAME 12: St. Peter Marian vs. Needham, 7 p.m.; GAME 13: Plymouth vs. Peabody/Lynnfield, 5:15 p.m.; GAME 14: Andover vs. Barnstable (Breakaway Ice Center, Tewksbury), 5:15 p.m.
THURSDAY, February 27
GAME 15: Whitman Hanson vs. Waltham, 6 p.m.; GAME 16: Cape Cod vs. Woburn, 7 p.m.
Boys Hockey
SUPER 8
SEEDS: 1. Arlington 16-1-4; 2. BC High 13-3-4; 3. Pope Francis 13-4-2; 4. St. John’s Prep 11-4-5; 5. Xaverian 13-4-3; 6. Catholic Memorial 8-6-6; 7. Burlington 14-4-4; 8. Framingham 14-5-2; 9. Reading 10-5-6; 10. Hingham 12-7-3
PLAY-IN ROUND Sunday, at Stoneham Arena
Burlington vs. Hingham, 4; Framingham vs. Reading, 6.
QUARTERFINALS
TBA at Loring Arena
Arlington vs. Framingham/Reading winner
St. John’s Prep vs. Xaverian
BC High vs. Burlington/Hingham winner
Pope Francis vs. Catholic Memorial
DIVISION 1 NORTH
Determined after play-in games are complete Monday night. Andover and Central Catholic qualified
DIVISION 2 NORTH
SEEDS: 1. Masconomet 16-3-1, 2. Lincoln Sudbury 16-3-2, 3. Tewksbury 14-3-3, 4. Marblehead 14-3-4, 5. Triton 14-4-2, 6. NORTH ANDOVER 12-3-6, 7. Gloucester 12-5-3, 8. Everett 12-7-1, 9. Boston Latin 11-6-3, 10. Wakefield 11-6-3, 11. Lynnfield 11-7-2, 12. Wilmington 9-7-3, 13. North Reading 9-8-3, 14. Winthrop 9-8-3, 15. Danvers 9-9-2, 16. Stoneham 6-11-2
FIRST ROUND
TUESDAY, February 25
GAME 1: North Andover vs. Lynnfield, 8 p.m. at Woburn High; GAME 2: North Reading vs. Tewksbury, 5 p.m.; GAME 3: Wakefield vs. Gloucester, 6 p.m.; GAME 4: Danvers vs. Lincoln-Sudbury, 5:30 p.m.; GAME 5: Winthrop vs. Triton, 8 p.m.; GAME 6: Wilmington vs. Marblehead, 7 p.m.; GAME 7: Everett vs. Boston Latin, 7:30 p.m.; GAME 8: Stoneham vs. Masconomet
THURSDAY, February 27
GAME 9: Game 1 winner vs. Masconomet, 6 p.m.
