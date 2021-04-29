Mass. High School Football Leaders

CARL RUSSO/staff photoCentral Catholic quarterback Ayden Pereira was the area's top passer for the second straight season, and he's only a junior.

 Carl Russo

RUSHING

Name School Games Carries Yards TDs

Lincoln Beal Andover 7 114 703 6

Anthony Romano Methuen 7 138 638 12

Tiago Fernandes Gr. Lawrence 5 62 501 7

Julien Acevedo-Torres Whittier 3 38 452 3

Scotty Brown Andover 7 102 449 10

Ayden Pereira Central 7 48 421 4

Jyzaiah Ferreira Whittier 5 49 410 3

Steven Ferullo No. Andover 7 88 335 4

Gustavo Regalado Gr. Lawrence 4 39 266 4

Jabari Baptiste Haverhill 3 62 226 2

Matthias Latham Central 7 50 224 7

 

PASSING

Name School Games Comp. Att. Yards TDs

Ayden Pereira Central 7 69 102 984 12

Scotty Brown Andover 7 53 102 730 5

Joe Gangi Methuen 7 70 100 636 2

Will Schimmoeller No. Andover 7 54 86 635 7

Jayden Abreu Lawrence 6 35 71 519 1

Chase Dwight Pentucket 5 54 97 494 2

Gustavo Regalado Gr. Lawrence 5 14 23 217 2

RECEIVING

Name School Rec. Yards TDs

Lincoln Beal Andover 7 26 412 3

Preston Zinter Central 7 20 409 4

Jason Silverio Methuen 7 40 347 1

Mark Ciccarelli Central 7 21 260 3

Andy Medina Lawrence 6 18 238 2

