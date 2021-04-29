Mass. High School Football Leaders

RUSHING
Name School Games Carries Yards TDs
Lincoln Beal Andover 7 114 703 6
Anthony Romano Methuen 7 138 638 12
Tiago Fernandes Gr. Lawrence 5 62 501 7
Julien Acevedo-Torres Whittier 3 38 452 3
Scotty Brown Andover 7 102 449 10
Ayden Pereira Central 7 48 421 4
Jyzaiah Ferreira Whittier 5 49 410 3
Steven Ferullo No. Andover 7 88 335 4
Gustavo Regalado Gr. Lawrence 4 39 266 4
Jabari Baptiste Haverhill 3 62 226 2
Matthias Latham Central 7 50 224 7
PASSING
Name School Games Comp. Att. Yards TDs
Ayden Pereira Central 7 69 102 984 12
Scotty Brown Andover 7 53 102 730 5
Joe Gangi Methuen 7 70 100 636 2
Will Schimmoeller No. Andover 7 54 86 635 7
Jayden Abreu Lawrence 6 35 71 519 1
Chase Dwight Pentucket 5 54 97 494 2
Gustavo Regalado Gr. Lawrence 5 14 23 217 2
RECEIVING
Name School Rec. Yards TDs
Lincoln Beal Andover 7 26 412 3
Preston Zinter Central 7 20 409 4
Jason Silverio Methuen 7 40 347 1
Mark Ciccarelli Central 7 21 260 3
Andy Medina Lawrence 6 18 238 2
