DIVISION 1 NORTH
SEEDS: 1. CENTRAL CATHOLIC 6-1, 2. St. John’s Prep 6-1, 3. ANDOVER 5-2, 4. Everett 5-2, 5. Acton-Boxboro 5-2, 6. METHUEN 4-3, 7. Lowell 3-4, 8. Lexington 2-5
FIRST ROUND
Friday, Nov. 1
Game 1: Acton-Boxboro at Everett, 7; Game 2: Lowell at St. John’s Prep, 7
Saturday, Nov. 2
Game 3: Methuen at Andover, 1 p.m.; Game 4: Lexington at Central Catholic, 2:30 p.m.
DIVISION 2 NORTH
SEEDS: 1. Reading 6-1, 2. Lincoln-Sudbury 5-2, 3. Masconomet 5-2, 4. NORTH ANDOVER 4-3, 5. Westford Academy 3-4, 6. Newton South 3-4, 7. Waltham 3-4, 8. Chelmsford 2-5
FIRST ROUND
Friday, Nov. 1
Game 1: Westford Academy at North Andover, 6 p.m.; Game 2: Waltham at Lincoln-Sudbury, 7 p.m.; Game 3: Chelmsford at Reading, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 2
Game 4: Newton South at Masconomet, TBA
DIVISION 5 NORTH
SEEDS: 1. PENTUCKET 6-1, 2. Bedford 7-0, 3. Lynnfield 6-1, 4. Swampscott 2-5, 5. Weston 4-3, 6. Newburyport 2-5, 7. Amesbury 2-5, 8. Somerville 2-5
FIRST ROUND
Friday, Nov. 1
Game 1: Newburyport at Lynnfield, 7 p.m.; Game 2: Weston at Swampscott, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 2
Game 3: Somerville at Pentucket, 1 p.m. (at high school); Game 4: Amesbury at Bedford, 2 p.m.
DIVISION 6 NORTH
SEEDS: 1. Shawsheen 6-0, 2. Greater Lowell 6-1, 3. Bishop Fenwick 6-1, 4. Stoneham 5-2, 5. Austin Prep 4-3, 6. Ipswich 3-4, 7. WHITTIER 4-3, 8. Northeast 2-5
FIRST ROUND
Friday, Nov. 1
Game 1: Whittier at Greater Lowell, 6 p.m.; Game 2: Austin Prep at Stoneham, 6:30 p.m.; Game 3: Northeast at Shawsheen, 7 p.m.; Game 4: Ipswich at Bishop Fenwick, 7 p.m.
DIVISION 7 NORTH
SEEDS: 1. Manchester-Essex 5-1, 2. GREATER LAWRENCE 4-3, 3. Lowell Catholic 6-1, 4. Nashoba Tech 5-2, 5. Latin Academy 5-2, 6. O’Bryant 4-2, 7. St. Mary’s 4-3, 8. Georgetown 4-3
FIRST ROUND
Friday, Nov. 1
Game 1: O’Bryant at Lowell Catholic, 7 p.m.; Game 2: Latin Academy at Nashoba Tech, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 2
Game 3: Georgetown at Manchester-Essex, 2 p.m.; Game 4: St. Mary’s at Greater Lawrence, 2 p.m.
