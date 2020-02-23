This is where the true test begins for the Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover girls hockey team.
After rolling through the regular season undefeated, and winning the first MVC/DCL Division 1 title in program history, HPNA (18-0-2) enters the Division 1 hockey tournament as the No. 1 seed and state championship favorite.
“We’re very confident going into the tournament,” said tri-captain Eliana Kane. “It’s a new season, and we’re ready to get to work and not let up.”
HPNA opens play on Wednesday, welcoming No. 32 seed Hingham (9-11-0) to Haverhill High’s Veteran’s Memorial Rink.
“Our assistant coach, Kristina Brown, always says ‘Inhale the future and exhale the past,’” said tri-captain Hannah Keating. “The past 20 games have been awesome. We didn’t expect to go 18-0-2 and win the league. But going into the tournament, every team is 0-0-0. You just have to win and move on.”
HPNA has dominated, scoring 85 goals (4.25 per game) while allowing just 21 scores (1.05). The only blemishes are ties against No. 4 seed Woburn way back on Dec. 21, and defending state champion Methuen/Tewksbury on Jan. 11. Since then, HPNA has outscored opponents 57-10, with its only one-goal game a 3-2 win over Methuen/Tewksbury.
Tri-captain Dianna Bosco, however, said the winter has been far from easy.
“Although we’re undefeated, we’ve been through ups and downs all season,” said Bosco. “And we’ve learned from everything we’ve been through. I think that has prepared us to work hard and play our game to reach our goals in the tournament. We feel ready.”
Keating leads HPNA with 24 goals. Kane (16 goals) is the team’s top defenseman. Reese Pascucci and Katerina Yelsits each have eight goals.
Senior goalie Jenny Hubbard has dominated, with seven shutouts and a 1.05 goals-against average, playing all 20 games.
METHUEN/TEWKSBURY READY TO DEFEND CROWN
A year after winning the first Massachusetts state hockey championship in Eagle-Tribune area history — boys or girls — Methuen/Tewksbury is hungry to defend its crown.
“We’re all pumped,” said goalie Kaia Hollingsworth. “There’s a lot to prove, and so much on the line for us. No game is going to be easy, but I know we’re going to play to the best of our abilities to defend our title.”
The No. 13-seeded Red Rangers (10-4-6) open Division 1 tourney play on Wednesday, against No. 20. Longmeadow (8-6-4) at Methuen High. It’s a rematch of Dec. 28, which Longmeadow won 2-1.
Methuen/Tewksbury is on the same side of the bracket as HPNA, and the two teams could meet for a third time this winter in the state semifinals.
The Red Rangers went 2-3-2 in February, but remain confident as the tourney begins.
“We are feeling good and very happy for the fresh start that the tournament brings us,” said Eagle-Tribune All-Star defenseman Brenna Greene. “We feel ready to go.”
Hollinsworth, the two-time Eagle-Tribune MVP, has delivered three shutouts and a 1.75 goals-against average. Jessica Driscoll leads the offense with 24 goals. Greene and Lydia Pendleton each have seven goals.
ANDOVER EYES RUN
The Andover (10-6-4) girls hockey is the No. 15 seed in Division 1, and opens play on Wednesday against No. 18 Barnstable (10-7-3) at Breakaway Ice Center in Tewksbury.
The Golden Warriors are led by high-scoring Lauren Adams (16 goals) and senior winger Kate Gemmell (9 goals). Goalie Lillian Jagger has four shutouts and has a 1.74 GAA.
“We had a really great regular season,” said first-year head coach Tyler Vigue. “Lucky for us, our strength of schedule is the third hardest in the state. We’ve played playoff teams throughout the season, so the postseason is nothing new. As long as we commit to what’s in front of us, we’ll be fine.”
NORTH ANDOVER BOYS PUMPED
The North Andover boys (12-3-6) enter the Division 2 North tourney as the No. 6 seed. They open on Tuesday against No. 11 Lynnfield (11-7-2) in Woburn.
The Knights have been hot down the stretch, going 4-0-1 in their last five, and have just one loss in their last 13 games (6-1-6).
“I think we’re really confident heading into our first playoff game,” said forward Mike Harty. “It’s always fun to be in that playoff atmosphere. Our goal since Day 1 has been to make a deep playoff run, and we think we have the pieces to do it.”
Andrew Perry leads the Knights with 14 goals, followed by Cole Fagan (11 goals) and TJ Fredo (10 goals). Keegan Hughes leads the defense.
ANDOVER, CENTRAL SET
The Andover and Central Catholic boys hockey teams learned their opponents Sunday night after the Super 8 play-in games.
The No. 13 Golden Warriors (9-9-2) will face No. 4 Belmont (10-5-5) on Wednesday (7 p.m.) in Woburn). The Warriors are led by Stephen Ingram (19 goals) and the likes of Evan Arpin (9 goals) and Leo Byers (8 goals).
“It took the beginning of the season for the players to get used to me, and me to get used to them,” said first year head coach Kevin Drew, whose Golden Warriors are 5-1-2 in their last six. “We feel good going into the tournament after really coming together as a team.”
No. 12 Central Catholic (10-9-3) will face No. 5 St. Mary’s (12-7-2) on Wednesday (6 p.m.) in Stoneham.
The Raiders are paced by Michael Dinges (12 goals) and goalie Michael Brothers (4 shutouts).
“After a long regular season, playing one of the toughest schedules in the state, we are getting healthy and feel battle-tested,” said coach DJ Conte. “We rely on strong defensive play, solid goaltending and some timely scoring. The boys are excited.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.