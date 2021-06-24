Mass. State Tournament Scoreboard

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
Quarterfinals
BASEBALL
Division 1 North
Boston Latin 2, Haverhill 1
Andover 3, Lynn English, 0
Division 2 North
North Andover 7, Reading 6, 10 innings
SOFTBALL
Quarterfinals
Division 1 North
Andover 12, Lincoln-Sudbury 0
North Andover 12, Concord-Carlisle 11
Peabody 6, Methuen 3
Division 2 North
Tewksbury 4, Whittier 3, 8 innings
BOYS LACROSSE
Semifinals
Division 1 North
St. John’s Prep 13, North Andover 6
GIRLS LACROSSE
Quarterfinals
Division 1 North
Masconomet 8, Central Catholic 7
Chelmsford 13, North Andover 10
Division 2 North
Newburyport 15, Pentucket 3
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Quarterfinals
North Sectional
North Andover 3, Lowell Catholic 0
BOYS TENNIS
Semifinals
Division 1 North
Lexington 4, Andover 1
Quarterfinals
Division 2 North
North Andover 3, Medford 2
GIRLS TENNIS
Semifinals
Division 1 North
Andover 3, Lincoln-Sudbury 2
THURSDAY’S GAMES
WRESTLING
Finals
Division 2 North
North Andover at Whittier, 6:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Semifinals
Division 1 North
Andover at Peabody, 4 p.m.
North Andover at Billerica, 4 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Semifinals
Division 2 North
North Andover vs. Winchester (at Reading), noon
FRIDAY’S GAMES
BASEBALL
Semifinals
Division 1 North
Andover at Lincoln-Sudbury, 4 p.m.
Division 2 North
St. Mary’s at North Andover, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Semifinals
North Andover at Winchester, 5 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Division 1 North
Finals
Acton-Boxboro at Andover, 2 p.m.
