Mass. State Tournament Scoreboard

Photos courtesy of Art ZainoWhittier’s Emily Graham, who last week recorded her 100th strikeout of the season, will have a challenge Wednesday when the unbeaten Wildcats host Tewksbury at 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

Quarterfinals

BASEBALL

Division 1 North

Boston Latin 2, Haverhill 1

Andover 3, Lynn English, 0

Division 2 North

North Andover 7, Reading 6, 10 innings

SOFTBALL

Quarterfinals

Division 1 North

Andover 12, Lincoln-Sudbury 0

North Andover 12, Concord-Carlisle 11

Peabody 6, Methuen 3

Division 2 North

Tewksbury 4, Whittier 3, 8 innings

BOYS LACROSSE

Semifinals

Division 1 North

St. John’s Prep 13, North Andover 6

GIRLS LACROSSE

Quarterfinals

Division 1 North

Masconomet 8, Central Catholic 7

Chelmsford 13, North Andover 10

Division 2 North

Newburyport 15, Pentucket 3

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Quarterfinals

North Sectional

North Andover 3, Lowell Catholic 0

BOYS TENNIS

Semifinals

Division 1 North

Lexington 4, Andover 1

Quarterfinals

Division 2 North

North Andover 3, Medford 2

GIRLS TENNIS

Semifinals

Division 1 North

Andover 3, Lincoln-Sudbury 2

THURSDAY’S GAMES

WRESTLING

Finals

Division 2 North

North Andover at Whittier, 6:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Semifinals

Division 1 North

Andover at Peabody, 4 p.m.

North Andover at Billerica, 4 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Semifinals

Division 2 North

North Andover vs. Winchester (at Reading), noon

FRIDAY’S GAMES

BASEBALL

Semifinals

Division 1 North

Andover at Lincoln-Sudbury, 4 p.m.

Division 2 North

St. Mary’s at North Andover, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Semifinals

North Andover at Winchester, 5 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Division 1 North

Finals

Acton-Boxboro at Andover, 2 p.m.

