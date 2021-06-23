Mass. State Tournament Scoreboard

MONDAY’S GAMES
First Round
BASEBALL
Division 1 North
Andover 5, Newton North 0
Haverhill 6, Medford 5
Boston Latin 9, Central Catholic 4
Division 2 North
North Andover 5, Beverly 3
Division 3 North
Newburyport 5, Pentucket 2
SOFTBALL
First Round
Division 1 North
Andover 3, Westford 2
Peabody 6, Haverhill 0
North Andover 10, Lowell 0
Methuen 3, Beverly 2
Division 2 North
Whittier 14, Triton 0
BOYS LACROSSE
Quarterfinals
Division 1 North
Chelmsford 14, Andover 4
North Andover 15, Medford 0
GIRLS LACROSSE
First Round
Division 1 North
Central Catholic 15, Melrose 4
North Andover 11, Peabody 6
Division 2 North
First Round
Pentucket 20, Shawsheen 7
BOYS TENNIS
Quarterfinals
Division 1 North
Andover 5, Boston Latin 0
GIRLS TENNIS
Quarterfinals
Division 1 North
Andover 5, Newton South 0
Lincoln-Sudbury 4, Methuen 1
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
First Round
North Sectional
Lowell Catholic 3, Methuen 2
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
WRESTLING
Division 1 North Final
St. John’s Prep 61, Methuen 18
WEDNESDAY’S GAMES
Quarterfinals
BASEBALL
Division 1 North
Haverhill at Boston Latin (Newton South), 4 p.m.Andover at Lynn English, 4 p.m.
Division 2 North
Reading at North Andover, 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Quarterfinals
Division 1 North
Andover at Lincoln-Sudbury, 2 p.m.
North Andover at Concord-Carlisle, 5 p.m.
Methuen at Peabody, 4:30 p.m.
Division 2 North
Tewksbury at Whittier, 4 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Semifinals
Division 1 North
North Andover at St. John’s Prep, 5 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Quarterfinals
Division 1 North
Central Catholic at Masconomet, 4 p.m.
North Andover at Chelmsford, 5:30 p.m.
Division 2 North
Pentucket at Newburyport, 3 p.m.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Quarterfinals
North Sectional
North Andover at Lowell Catholic, 3 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Semifinals
Division 1 North
Lexington at Andover, 3:30 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Division 2 North
North Andover at Medford, 3 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Semifinals
Division 1 North
Lincoln-Sudbury at Andover, 1 p.m.
THURSDAY’S GAMES
WRESTLING
Finals
Division 2 North
North Andover at Whittier, 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.