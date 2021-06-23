Mass. State Tournament Scoreboard

Photos courtesy of Art ZainoWhittier's Emily Graham, who last week recorded her 100th strikeout of the season, will have a challenge Wednesday when the unbeaten Wildcats host Tewksbury at 4 p.m.

MONDAY’S GAMES

First Round

BASEBALL

Division 1 North

Andover 5, Newton North 0

Haverhill 6, Medford 5

Boston Latin 9, Central Catholic 4

Division 2 North

North Andover 5, Beverly 3

Division 3 North

Newburyport 5, Pentucket 2

SOFTBALL

First Round

Division 1 North

Andover 3, Westford 2

Peabody 6, Haverhill 0

North Andover 10, Lowell 0

Methuen 3, Beverly 2

Division 2 North

Whittier 14, Triton 0

BOYS LACROSSE

Quarterfinals

Division 1 North

Chelmsford 14, Andover 4

North Andover 15, Medford 0

GIRLS LACROSSE

First Round

Division 1 North

Central Catholic 15, Melrose 4

North Andover 11, Peabody 6

Division 2 North

First Round

Pentucket 20, Shawsheen 7

BOYS TENNIS

Quarterfinals

Division 1 North

Andover 5, Boston Latin 0

GIRLS TENNIS

Quarterfinals

Division 1 North

Andover 5, Newton South 0

Lincoln-Sudbury 4, Methuen 1

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

First Round

North Sectional

Lowell Catholic 3, Methuen 2

TUESDAY’S RESULTS

WRESTLING

Division 1 North Final

St. John’s Prep 61, Methuen 18

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

Quarterfinals

BASEBALL

Division 1 North

Haverhill at Boston Latin (Newton South), 4 p.m.Andover at Lynn English, 4 p.m.

Division 2 North

Reading at North Andover, 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Quarterfinals

Division 1 North

Andover at Lincoln-Sudbury, 2 p.m.

North Andover at Concord-Carlisle, 5 p.m.

Methuen at Peabody, 4:30 p.m.

Division 2 North

Tewksbury at Whittier, 4 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Semifinals

Division 1 North

North Andover at St. John’s Prep, 5 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Quarterfinals

Division 1 North

Central Catholic at Masconomet, 4 p.m.

North Andover at Chelmsford, 5:30 p.m.

Division 2 North

Pentucket at Newburyport, 3 p.m.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Quarterfinals

North Sectional

North Andover at Lowell Catholic, 3 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Semifinals

Division 1 North

Lexington at Andover, 3:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Division 2 North

North Andover at Medford, 3 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Semifinals

Division 1 North

Lincoln-Sudbury at Andover, 1 p.m.

THURSDAY’S GAMES

WRESTLING

Finals

Division 2 North

North Andover at Whittier, 6:30 p.m.

