Mass. State Tournament Scoreboard

FRIDAY’S Results
BASEBALL
Semifinals
Division 1 North
Lincoln-Sudbury 7, Andover 3
Division 2 North
St. Mary’s 6, North Andover 1
VOLLEYBALL
Semifinals
North Andover 3, Winchester 1
GIRLS TENNIS
Division 1 North
Finals
Acton-Boxboro 3, Andover 2
SATURDAY’S Results
SOFTBALL
Finals
Division 3 North
Amesbury 3, St. Mary’s 2
MONDAY’S GAMES
VOLLEYBALL
Division 1 North
Finals
North Andover at Westford Academy, 4:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Division 2
State Semifinals
Whittier Tech at Natick, 7 p.m.
