Mass. State Tournament Scoreboard

Photos courtesy of Art ZainoWhittier’s Emily Graham, who last week recorded her 100th strikeout of the season, will have a challenge Wednesday when the unbeaten Wildcats host Tewksbury at 4 p.m.

FRIDAY’S Results

BASEBALL

Semifinals

Division 1 North

Lincoln-Sudbury 7, Andover 3

Division 2 North

St. Mary’s 6, North Andover 1

VOLLEYBALL

Semifinals

North Andover 3, Winchester 1

GIRLS TENNIS

Division 1 North

Finals

Acton-Boxboro 3, Andover 2

SATURDAY’S Results

SOFTBALL

Finals

Division 3 North

Amesbury 3, St. Mary’s 2

MONDAY’S GAMES

VOLLEYBALL

Division 1 North

Finals

North Andover at Westford Academy, 4:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Division 2

State Semifinals

Whittier Tech at Natick, 7 p.m.

