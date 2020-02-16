Examine the 117 male and female athletes in the Mass. State Track Coaches Hall of Fame and there is one undeniable fact.
If you weren’t great, you aren’t getting in. There are no Eli Mannings or Harold Baineses.
On Jan. 26 at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston, Methuen High great Sean Furey (MHS ‘00) became the first athlete from a local high school ever inducted.
“The javelin is the gift that keeps on giving,” said the 2000 Methuen High grad with a laugh.
“I was extremely honored. It was a great. It’s just a great honor.”
As she has been every step of the way, mom (Kathy Sheedy) was on hand at the ceremony.
“She wouldn’t miss it for the world,” said the 6-foot-3, 205-pounder.
His wife couldn’t make it, but she had a good excuse. Especially for this event.
Furey’s wife, Mattie Chatterton-Richmond, like Furey a former Dartmouth College star, was competing in a track meet.
The 37-year-old Furey was also joined by former Methuen High teammates Jim Giarrusso, Matt Osgood and John Bazdanes and Furey’s old neighbor, Adam Wright, a star at Central Catholic.
“They all had a big impact on me,” he said.
He reflected on his legendary Methuen football (Sean was the starting quarterback) and track coach Larry Klimas.
“The (Methuen) legends coach Klimas told us about,” said Furey. “That’s what drove us. It just makes me realize how lucky I am. All the stars aligned: family, coaches, teammates.”
Now when you think of Ranger track legends the name that comes to mind is Furey himself.
When he got the call, Furey didn’t immediately realize the significance.
Furey recalled, “I just got a phone call from Bob L’Homme from the MSTCA. It was just a random call. It took a little while to sink in. Until I saw who else was being inducted, then it kind of sunk in.”
Star-studded class
Like the 18 previous classes (the MSTCA Athletes Hall of Fame was founded in 1995), it was a who’s who of Mass. track and field.
Furey was joined by distance runners Fernando Braz (Peabody ‘80), Leanne Burke (Randolph ‘91), Larry Rawson (St. Mary’s of Waltham ‘50), and Dan Dillon (Chicopee Comprehensive ‘75), thrower Bill McWilliams (Hanover ‘53) and hurdler/triple jumper Tamara Peeples (Weston ‘92).
In addition to their track exploits, Rawson is the well-known ESPN announcer and Braz was the former highly-successful Lawrence High coach.
Furey may be the No. 2 athlete in Methuen history to Eagle-Tribune Athlete of the Century Steve Bedrosian (MHS ‘75), the former National League Cy Young Award winner.
He beat MHS Hall of Famer Dave Shaw’s (MHS ‘81) school javelin record of 217-0 and Pinkerton’s football-track All-American Ryan Mihalko’s (PA ‘87) area record of 225-11.
His 227-3 ranked him No. 2 in the country that spring, just behind Adam Jenkins of Oregon’s 229-2.
Furey surpassed 200 feet an amazing seven straight meets including victories at All-States (he repeated there) and Foot Locker Nationals at North Carolina State.
What made Furey special is that was just the beginning.
He was a two-time All-American, a two-time Academic All-American, NCAA Track Scholar-Athlete of the Year, a three-time national champion, a four-time Olympic Trials qualifier and a two-time Olympian.
His career best throw is 272-7.
Living in R.I.
After living in San Diego for over a decade, the Fureys moved to Barrington, Rhode Island, two years ago. The longtime Raytheon engineer works at the Raytheon plant in Portsmouth, Rhode Island. He’s also a volunteer assistant coach at Brown.
San Diego was beautiful, but it wasn’t home. He, Mattie, a native of Rochester, New Hampshire, their 3-year-old son Matthan and 2-year-old daughter Bo are enjoying Rhode Island.
“We decided we wanted to come back to New England and be close to family,” he explained. “San Diego, you can’t beat it. Most think it’s paradise. But we’ve been back over two years and love every minute of it.”
Planning comeback
He retired from throwing from July 2017 to January 2019 but he revealed he’s planning a return.
“My body was pretty beat up (back, shoulder),” he said. “I ran the high hurdles but I was doing it for fun. But I trained hard. It gave me time to heal. Last year I picked it up again. I threw in a couple of meets. My best was 72.77 meters (238-9). I feel really healthy. I’ve had some lifetime bests in strength training.
He’s making a comeback and hopes to qualify for his fifth Olympic Trials.
Furey said, “There is a little twinkle, maybe I could do more than that (Olympic Trials).”
In other words, make a third Olympic team.
“I’d have to throw somewhere between 240 and 250 feet,” he explained. “It’s definitely doable but it won’t be easy.”
