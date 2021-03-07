There is only mild enthusiasm among Merrimack Valley Conference wrestling coaches about the proposed spring season.
After the MIAA Wrestling Committee recently listed proposals and protocols for a spring season starting April 26, pending acceptance by the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs (EAA), there is at least some optimism that there will be a dual-meet season if nothing else.
“It seems like at least we’ll have something,” said North Andover coach Larry Coughlin. “It’ll be different, with just dual meets and the protocols, but it’ll be better than nothing.”
Andover coach Mike Bolduc also will be happy if there is some kind of season, but he’s not convinced there will be one.
“After talking to a couple of ADs, I don’t know if we can have anything,” said Bolduc. “If they don’t make a definite decision by the end of March, I don’t think it will happen.”
Like Coughlin, Central Catholic’s Jamie Durkin is resigned to a restricted dual season, which is a little disconcerting for him.
“The thing I’m disappointed in is that this is probably going to be the best team I’ve ever had,” said Durkin. “We have a lot of kids who could have great seasons.
“It’d still be good to have something but I’m not even optimistic about that. The EEA has overall authority over this and as of now, for wrestling, there is no competition.”
Methuen’s Bill James is “excited for the seniors that it looks like they’ll have a season” and Lawrence’s Rob Niceforo is optimistic that there will indeed be a season and isn’t too worried about the protocols.
James points out that “if New Hampshire can do it, we can. As far as I’ve heard, it was safe in New Hampshire. I haven’t heard of any (coronavirus) cases transmitted through wrestling.”
No 2-sport athletes
But there is one thing that bothers James about wrestling in the spring and it could affect a lot of programs.
“I was disappointed that a proposal to allow kids to play two sports (in the same season) was turned down,” said James. “I feel bad for kids who are going to have to make a choice.
“I really feel it should have been approved, if both coaches agree and a plan is worked out.”
At Haverhill, while head coach Tim Lawlor is happy that some kind of a season might happen, he’ll be losing three returning starters to other sports.
Massachusetts is struggling to have a spring season with all sorts of protocols in addition to suggesting outdoor practices and meets (which most coaches are skeptical of).
Things are much different around the rest of the country.
Of the 50 states, 39 held or are holding individual state meets as usual after a typical regular season and 18 states are holding both an individual and dual-meet team tournament. A few, like New Hampshire, opted for just a dual-meet tourney.
Stuck in neutral
Meanwhile, Massachusetts is stuck in neutral and some coaches worry that their programs will be affected long term.
“Even if we have a season, it’s going to hurt recruiting,” said Bolduc. “One of our strengths here is that we get kids as freshmen and they start getting good as freshmen.
“If we don’t have a season, or freshmen go to other sports, we may lose an entire class.”
At Methuen, James worries that if there is no season, it will hurt the program for years.
“It’s the seniors who set the tone for us and bring the younger kids along,” said James. “If we don’t have a season, we might have to start all over again.”
For now, a wrestling season of some sort looks possible if not probable in Mass. But the enthusiasm for it is not exactly high and many coaches are rightfully wondering why they didn’t follow New Hampshire’s lead and compete in the winter as usual.
