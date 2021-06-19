Massachusetts High School State Tournament Scoreboard

CARL RUSSO/staff file photo UMass Lowell recruit Brendan Holland and North Andover will host Beverly, Monday, 4 p.m., in the Division 2 North first round.

FRIDAY, JUNE 18

BASEBALL

Preliminary Round

Division 1 North

Haverhill 4, Methuen 0

Central Catholic 10, Malden Catholic 2

Division 2 North

Belmont 1, Whittier 0

Division 3 North

Pentucket 6, Weston 2

SOFTBALL

Preliminary Round

Division 1 North

North Andover 2, Lynn Classical 1

Haverhill 5, Reading 2

Andover 4, Lexington 1

Lincoln-Sudbury 12, Central Catholic 9

Methuen 8, Chelmsford 1

BOYS LACROSSE

First Round

Division 1 North

Andover 10, Lexington 5

North Andover 14, Methuen 1

Lincoln-Sudbury 14, Central Catholic 2

Division 3 North

Triton 12, Pentucket 7

GIRLS LACROSSE

Preliminary Round

Division 1 North

Billerica 13, Andover 12

Woburn 17, Methuen 10

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Preliminary Round

Division 1 North

Arlington 3, Central Catholic 2

Methuen 3, Boston Latin Academy 1

First Round

Division 1 North

Winchester 3, Andover 0

North Andover 3, St. John’s Prep 1

BOYS TENNIS

First RoundDivision 1 North

Boston Latin 5, Methuen 0

Division 2 North

North Andover 5, Somerville 0

Bedford 4, Central Catholic 1

GIRLS TENNIS

First Round

Division 1 North

Chelmsford 3, Haverhill 2

Division 2 North

Arlington 5, Central Catholic 0

WRESTLING

Quarterfinals

Division 2 North

North Andover 54, Danvers 15

SATURDAY, JUNE 19

WRESTLING

Division 2 North Semifinals

Whittier at Masconomet/Essex Tech, time TBA

TRACK

Decathlon/Heptathlon

State Meet at Nashua, Day 1

SUNDAY, JUNE 20

TRACK

Decathlon/Heptathlon

State Meet at Nashua, Day 2

MONDAY, JUNE 21

First Round

BASEBALL

Division 1 North

Newton North at Andover, 4 p.m.

Haverhill at Medford, 4 p.m.

Central Catholic at Boston Latin, 4 p.m.

Division 2 North

Beverly at North Andover, 4 p.m.

Division 3 North

Pentucket at Newburyport, 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

First Round

Division 1 North

Andover at Westford, 4 p.m.Haverhill at Peabody, 4:30 p.m.North Andover at Lowell, 6 p.m.

Beverly at Methuen, 7 p.m.

Division 2 North

Triton at Whittier, 4 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Quarterfinals

Division 1 North

Andover at Chelmsford, 3:30 p.m.

North Andover at Medford, 3 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

First Round

Division 1 North

Melrose at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Peabody at North Andover, 5 p.m.

Division 2 North First Round

Pentucket at Shawsheen, 4 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Quarterfinals

Division 1 North

Boston Latin at Andover, 4 p.m.

Division 2 North

Gloucester-Medford winner vs. North Andover, TBA

GIRLS TENNIS

Quarterfinals

Division 1 North

Newton South at Andover, 2:30 p.m.

Lincoln-Sudbury at Methuen, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

First Round

North Sectional

Methuen at Lowell Catholic, time TBA

TUESDAY, JUNE 22

WRESTLING

Division 1 North Final

Methuen at St. John’s Prep, 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 23

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

QuarterfinalsNorth Sectional

Methuen-Lowell Catholic winner vs. North Andover, TBA

