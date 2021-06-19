Massachusetts High School State Tournament Scoreboard

FRIDAY, JUNE 18
BASEBALL
Preliminary Round
Division 1 North
Haverhill 4, Methuen 0
Central Catholic 10, Malden Catholic 2
Division 2 North
Belmont 1, Whittier 0
Division 3 North
Pentucket 6, Weston 2
SOFTBALL
Preliminary Round
Division 1 North
North Andover 2, Lynn Classical 1
Haverhill 5, Reading 2
Andover 4, Lexington 1
Lincoln-Sudbury 12, Central Catholic 9
Methuen 8, Chelmsford 1
BOYS LACROSSE
First Round
Division 1 North
Andover 10, Lexington 5
North Andover 14, Methuen 1
Lincoln-Sudbury 14, Central Catholic 2
Division 3 North
Triton 12, Pentucket 7
GIRLS LACROSSE
Preliminary Round
Division 1 North
Billerica 13, Andover 12
Woburn 17, Methuen 10
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Preliminary Round
Division 1 North
Arlington 3, Central Catholic 2
Methuen 3, Boston Latin Academy 1
First Round
Division 1 North
Winchester 3, Andover 0
North Andover 3, St. John’s Prep 1
BOYS TENNIS
First RoundDivision 1 North
Boston Latin 5, Methuen 0
Division 2 North
North Andover 5, Somerville 0
Bedford 4, Central Catholic 1
GIRLS TENNIS
First Round
Division 1 North
Chelmsford 3, Haverhill 2
Division 2 North
Arlington 5, Central Catholic 0
WRESTLING
Quarterfinals
Division 2 North
North Andover 54, Danvers 15
SATURDAY, JUNE 19
WRESTLING
Division 2 North Semifinals
Whittier at Masconomet/Essex Tech, time TBA
TRACK
Decathlon/Heptathlon
State Meet at Nashua, Day 1
SUNDAY, JUNE 20
TRACK
Decathlon/Heptathlon
State Meet at Nashua, Day 2
MONDAY, JUNE 21
First Round
BASEBALL
Division 1 North
Newton North at Andover, 4 p.m.
Haverhill at Medford, 4 p.m.
Central Catholic at Boston Latin, 4 p.m.
Division 2 North
Beverly at North Andover, 4 p.m.
Division 3 North
Pentucket at Newburyport, 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL
First Round
Division 1 North
Andover at Westford, 4 p.m.Haverhill at Peabody, 4:30 p.m.North Andover at Lowell, 6 p.m.
Beverly at Methuen, 7 p.m.
Division 2 North
Triton at Whittier, 4 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Quarterfinals
Division 1 North
Andover at Chelmsford, 3:30 p.m.
North Andover at Medford, 3 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
First Round
Division 1 North
Melrose at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Peabody at North Andover, 5 p.m.
Division 2 North First Round
Pentucket at Shawsheen, 4 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Quarterfinals
Division 1 North
Boston Latin at Andover, 4 p.m.
Division 2 North
Gloucester-Medford winner vs. North Andover, TBA
GIRLS TENNIS
Quarterfinals
Division 1 North
Newton South at Andover, 2:30 p.m.
Lincoln-Sudbury at Methuen, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
First Round
North Sectional
Methuen at Lowell Catholic, time TBA
TUESDAY, JUNE 22
WRESTLING
Division 1 North Final
Methuen at St. John’s Prep, 4 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 23
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
QuarterfinalsNorth Sectional
Methuen-Lowell Catholic winner vs. North Andover, TBA
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.