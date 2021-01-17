PLAISTOW — Nick Pallaria was not wildly excited Saturday morning.
The Timberlane senior standout was happy to start the wrestling season and actually have an actual match, of course, but the general scope of the season is still not to his liking.
Due to the coronavirus, there is currently no individual state tournament planned and the New England tournament has definitely been scrapped. As one of the top returning wrestlers in New England, that’s not good news.
“I’m pretty upset about it,” admitted Pallaria. “I’ve been looking forward (to New England as a senior) for a long time.”
Pallaria certainly looked like a New England contender in Saturday’s season-opening 66-12 romp over visiting Winnacunnet. Wrestling at 152 pounds, he held a commanding 11-2 lead before registering a pin a minute into the second period.
Although he said that it felt good to have a live match, Pallaria hasn’t gotten bored by the monotony of practice.
“I like practice — I don’t get tired of it,” said Pallaria, who was 43-8 last year. “It’s something to look forward to when you’re stuck at home with school work.”
Pallaria’s pin was one of eight by the Owls, who won 11 of 13 matches (neither team had a 106-pounder) as the Owls rolled to their 186th straight victory in New Hampshire over the last 14 years.
Four Owls had four pins in the first period led by 220-pounder Cooper Kelley, who got the fall in 44 seconds. TJ Labatte (113), Jake Rousseau (120) and Bryce Parker (182) also had falls in the first stanza.
The meet started at 145 pounds with Konrad Parker up first. He yielded an opening takedown and got off to a slow start before finding his groove and getting a pin in the third period.
Brandon Musgrave, at 195, also gave up an initial takedown but he recovered quickly and got the pin at the 2:10 mark.
Also winning on the mat was 160-pounder Anthony Rousseau, who dominated his opponent for two periods before getting the pin 18 seconds into the third.
Nate Peabody (126), Ben Little (132) and heavyweight Malakai Colon all picked up forfeits.
“I liked how all the veteran guys did, but really it was just great to be back on the mat,” said first-year coach Dan Donovan. “I thought Brandon Musgrave did a real nice job.”
Takedowns: Junior standout Codey Wild was unavailable due to an elbow/arm injury suffered in practice and it’s not clear how long he will be out. ... Another standout from last year, sophomore Niko Langlois, has decided — at least for now — not to wrestle this winter.
Even with the mats being sanitized after every match, the meet only took one hour. ... Veteran Lou Ferullo officiated the meet. He feels the state made too hasty a call rejecting an individual state tournament but, like others, is “just happy the kids can do some wrestling.”
