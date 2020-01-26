BOCA RATON, FL - Natalie (Simon) Katz, 79, of Boca Raton, Fla. (formerly of Swampscott), died on Thursday. Born and raised in Lawrence, Natalie Katz was the wife of the late Loeb Katz, who passed in 2016 for 53 years. She was a longtime member of Temple Emanuel of Andover, Temple Emanuel, Ma…