PLAISTOW — This winter is a lot more fun for Cooper Kelly, Timberlane’s sophomore 182-pounder.
A three-sport athlete (also football and lacrosse), who considers wrestling his main focus, Kelly is enjoying himself more than in the fall. He was a two-way starter in football for the winless Owls, and it’s much better than his freshman season on the mat.
A year ago, Cooper was an alternating starter at 170-pounds for the Owls. While he compiled a decent 16-12 record, there were plenty of lopsided setbacks. Freshmen in upper weights often experience those.
“It was frustrating at times,” said Kelly, who began wrestling as a sixth grader.
“I’d look over at guys who were stronger and more experienced and I knew I’d have a rough match. But I tried not to think about it. I knew good things would come.”
And those good things have come this year, a bit earlier than expected. Wrestling up a weight class, he brought a 20-7 record into Saturday’s Timberlane Tournament and several strong tournament performances.
He finished fifth at the Cumberland Tournament, third at the Sanford Tournament and second at the Essex (Vt.) Tournament. And he brought his rise to a new spot Saturday with three pins and his first individual title at the Timberlane Invitational
Explaining the improvement, Kelly said: “It’s just the experience and being older. Also, I lifted a lot so I’m stronger.”
Kelly’s progress along with that of other “bigs,” like seniors Joe Friel and Brendan Young, junior Brandon Musgrave, sophomore Bryce Parker and freshman Niko Langlois have helped keep the Owls (8-0) unbeaten for the third year in a row.
“Cooper Kelly is a great example of why we have gotten off to a good start this season,” said Timberlane coach Barry Chooljian. “He is young, hungry and very hard working in the practice room.
“Being a starter last year as a freshmen upper weight was a challenge. However, he has used that experience to his benefit this season as he is much more confident and has been a valuable upper weight for us.
“Cooper is a competitor and loves to wrestle physical and can put his opponents in danger quickly. As his tactics improve, he will be a force in our upper weights in the future.”
179 straight
Timberlane begins the week with 52 straight dual-meet wins over the last three years and 179 straight wins against New Hampshire teams.
With meets against defending New England champ Danbury and a strong Concord team coming up, those streaks will be on the line. But with Kelly and others on the steady climb, those streaks just may continue.
