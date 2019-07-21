Will Jake McElroy go down as the greatest athlete to ever wear a North Andover jersey up to this point?
That’s definitely a topic worthy of serious discussion.
But what no one can doubt is that McElroy’s senior season athletically was one of the greatest the area has ever seen. Quite simply, it was the stuff of legends.
And it certainly made picking this year’s Max Bishop Male Athlete of the Year — given to the top three-sport male in the area — a no-brainer.
“His name will be brought up with the greats,” said boys basketball coach Paul Tanglis. “A kid that plays the three major sports (football, basketball, baseball) at that high of a level, you just don’t see it. He has the ability to play all three sports in college, he has a high IQ in all three sports.”
Funny enough, the basketball court is where McElroy had his “worst” season this year — if you can even call it that.
What made it so bad, you ask? Well, nothing really.
He was named an Eagle-Tribune Super-Teamer after averaging 17.5 ppg and finishing second in the area with 71 3-pointers. The Knights “failed” to repeat as Division 2 North champs, but that’s because the lost respectably in the Sectional title game.
That would be a senior season to celebrate by itself. But what McElroy did in his other two sports was truly historic.
He started the year as the quarterback for the undefeated North Andover football team that won the Division 2 state championship, the program’s first ever. He was named our Eagle-Tribune Offensive MVP after throwing for 1,590 yards and 18 TDs for the season, while also rushing for 458 more yards and six more scores.
And, of course, every Knight fan will remember how he willed himself into the endzone, spinning off a defender at the goal-line, to score the lone points in the 6-0 Super Bowl win over two-time defending champ King Philip at Gillette Stadium.
“I know I’m biased, but I think Jake is the best QB in Massachusetts,” said football coach John Dubzinski during the fall. “I could spend a whole day naming off the great things Jake has done for us. He is tough, very athletic, loyal and the smartest QB I have ever had the pleasure of coaching.”
Then in baseball, McElroy was the star shortstop that helped lead the Knights (20-4) to the Super 8 title in the program’s first appearance. He was named a Tribune All-Star after batting a gaudy .466 with 19 RBIs while leading the area in hits (34) and runs scored (28).
In four Super 8 games — against the best competition in the state — he hit .461 (6 for 13) with six runs scored and four RBIs.
“He’s one of the best athletes I’ve ever been around,” said baseball coach Todd Dulin.
So, if you’re keeping track, that’s two state championships, a North finals appearance and three Eagle-Tribune All-Star selections (1 MVP, 1 Super-Team) all in the same year.
Yet, even with all of the success, his personal character always matched his athletic prowess.
That was evident by the captaincy he was given in all three sports.
“His leadership is just on another level,” said hoop and baseball teammate Jack Morin after the Super 8 final. “He gets us going every game. Not only does he play and lead by example, but he teaches us what to do every day to get better.”
Adding up McElroy’s career numbers and accolades only adds to the legend — which is crazy considering he only spent three years at North Andover after he was at Brooks as a freshman.
“It almost doesn’t feel real,” said McElroy. “I had a great career and made a lot of good memories with my teammates.”
That career is far ... far ... from over.
Just a competitor at heart, McElroy wasn’t quite ready to focus on one sport just yet. So he’s off to do a prep year at Proctor Academy, where he’ll continue to play the three sports he’s come to love equally.
“I’m definitely excited,” said McElroy. “I didn’t feel comfortable committing to a single sport. I was contemplating a couple colleges, but I decided that doing a (post-grad) was the route for me. I just want a little more time to figure out what I want to do.”
If this past year is any indication, whenever he does figure out what he wants to do, it’s a safe bet that he’ll succeed.
AN ATHLETE TO REMEMBER
Here are Jake McElroy’s career stats at North Andover.
Football: 3,930 passing yards, 39 TDs, 25-9 record, D2 state champion, Tribune Offensive MVP
Basketball: 1,150 career points, D2 North champion (2017-18), Two-time Tribune Super-Teamer
Baseball: .370 (78 for 211), 52 runs, 31 RBIs, Super 8 champion, Tribune All-Star
