Mayfield getting needed rest before Patriots

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Baker Mayfield will have extra time to prepare for the unbeaten Patriots. He needs it.
Cleveland's quarterback was limited during Tuesday's practice with a hip injury sustained on a scramble in the second half on Sunday against Seattle. Mayfield was hurt when he made a spin move and got hit in the third quarter.
Mayfield left the field briefly to get treatment and tests in the locker room but returned and didn't miss a play in the 32-28 loss.
The Browns have a bye this week, giving Mayfield a chance to recover completely before Cleveland (2-4) visits New England (6-0) on Oct. 27.
"We've got 10 games left, so we've got to get him ready to play 10 games," coach Freddie Kitchens said following the workout. "He's going to be physically in better shape going into New England, and he'll be in a better place mentally, too."
Kitchens said "no doubt" when asked if Mayfield will be ready for Cleveland's next game.
Mayfield doubled over in pain after making several throws against the Seahawks. Running back Nick Chubb knew his teammate was hurting and admired how the QB stuck it out and stayed in the game.
"It means a lot. It shows his team that no matter what, he's going to go out there for his teammates," Chubb said. "I respect him a lot. I could tell he was in pain and he pushed through it for us. You can say what you want, but Baker, when he went down, I was thinking, 'Man, I don't know what's going to happen next.' He's a crucial part of this team."
