McDonald, Fernandes lead Salem to tourney-opening blowout

SALEM, N.H, - Top-seeded Salem had little trouble locking down its weather-delayed tournament opener on Saturday.
Budding star backs Aidan McDonald and Dante Fernandes each topped 100 yards rushing with two touchdowns apiece in the first half, and the Blue Devils rolled to a 53-6 victory over No. 4 Alvirne in the New Hampshire Division 1 preliminary round on Saturday.
The game was originally scheduled for Friday, but was postponed one day due to snowy field conditions.
“It was a very good win,” said Salem coach Steve Abraham. “Our running game was very productive, we blocked well and our defense was very strong. Our starters played a great first half, then the JV guys went in and got some valuable experience.”
Salem (4-1) advances to the Division 1 quarterfinals, and will host No. 2 Londonderry (4-1) on Saturday at 1 p.m. The contest will be a rematch of an Oct. 3 Lancer 16-0 win.
The Blue Devils entered Saturday with plenty of confidence, having beaten Alvirne (0-5) 46-12 on Sept. 25.
Salem needed just 2:14 to take the lead, on a McDonald 4-yard TD run. Kaleb Bates then intercepted a pass on the ensuing drive, setting up a Damian Gigante 14-yard TD.
McDonald then added the biggest play of the night, breaking free for a 79-yard touchdown run.
“Aidan hit the corner, broke a couple tackles and they couldn’t catch him,” said Abraham. “He’s a special back, and so is Fernandes. They have come a long way since the last Londonderry game.”
Fernandes kept the scoring going, rushing for touchdowns of 28 and 40 yards in the second quarter. He ran for 143 yards in the first half alone, and finished the afternoon with 168 yards on just eight carries (21.0 yards per carry).
McDonald needed just seven carries to run for 129 yards (18.4 per carry) — 109 of those in the first half.
Salem’s defense grabbed three interceptions, one each for Bates, Noah Mustapha and Peter Beeley.
The Blue Devils will now try to take down the reigning champions.
“Until the season is over, Londonderry is still the defending champs,” said Abraham. “They’re tough, fast, aggressive and have a difficult defensive scheme. But I think we are a much better team than we were in our last game against them. I think we will perform a lot better.”
Salem 53, Alvirne 6
Alvirne (0-5): 0 0 6 0 — 6
Salem (4-1): 21 13 6 13 — 53
First Quarter
S — Aidan McDonald 4 run (Jacob Brady kick), 9:46
S — Damian Gigante 14 run (Brady kick), 5:35
S — McDonald 79 run (Brady kick), 0:29
Second Quarter
S — Dante Fernandes 28 run (kick failed), 0:29
S — Fernandes 40 run (Brady kick), 1:33
Third Quarter
S — David Jacques 7 run (kick failed), 5:53
Fourth Quarter
S — Jonas Dorsett 36 run (kick failed), 8:37
S — Noah Mastufa 36 interception return (Brady kick), 2:31
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Salem — Dante Fernandes 8-168, Aidan McDonald 7-129, Jake Brady 4-26, Damian Giagante 5-27, Jonas Dorsett 2-40, Matteo Mustapha 1-11, David Jacques 2-14, Gavin Simone 1-3,
PASSING: Salem — Cody Clements 1-3-0, 6
RECEIVING: Salem — Jonah Ludwig 1-6
