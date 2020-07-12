NORTH ANDOVER — Tyler McDonald allowed just two-hits and a pair of runs in leading Haverhill to a 4-2 win over North Andover Friday night in Essex County League action.
The NECC righthander, who pitched five scoreless innings against North Andover earlier in the week, struck out 10 in a complete-game effort.
Cole Farmer scored the game-winning run after stroking a booming triple. Kyle Eddy doubled in an insurance RBI, while Mark Castro and Aidan Shea each scored for Haverhill.
Sean Corliss and Jack Morin collected a ht each for North Andover which drops to 1-2 on the season. Haverhill improves to 1-1 and will travel to Newburyport on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.