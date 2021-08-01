McDonald  perfect for Night Owls

On the evening prior to a feature story in the Eagle-Tribune on his progress as a pitcher, Haverhill's Tyler McDonald was absolutely perfect for the Kingston Night Owls last Thursday.
McDonald hurled a perfect game for seven innings, facing the minimum 21 batters while striking out 10 against the Peabody Champions, who are in first place in the North Shore Baseball League.
With the score tied 0-0, the teams played two more innings before the game was declared a scoreless tie. Nick Panzini pitched the last two scoreless innings for the Night Owls, giving up one hit and two walks.
With his perfect performance, McDonald lowered his season ERA to 0.45 and has now given up just 10 hits in 32 innings while striking out 42.
