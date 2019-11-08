CAMBRIDGE — Teyshon McGee led a fierce Haverhill defensive effort with three sacks, and the offense came alive with 21 points in the second half as the Hillies defeated Cambridge Rindge and Latin 27-7 on Friday night.
The win was the second straight for the Hillies after opening the season 0-7.
“It was a grind playing in the MVC, but it’s paying off now,” said Haverhill head coach Tim O’Connor. “I’m very proud of the effort from top to bottom.”
Haverhill scored first in the second quarter, when QB Brady Skafas broke a 19-yard touchdown run.
The Hillies took the lead in the third quarter. First, Disani Houston scored an 8-yard touchdown. Then Brandon Grundy recovered a blocked punt for another score.
Fullback Carlton Campbell finished off the win with a 45-yard score. He finished with a game-high 110 yards rushing.
Max Bourque led the Hillies with 10 tackles.
“We still have 55 kids showing up every day, working hard and competing,” said O’Connor. “That’s all I can ask for. We’re trying to build momentum for Thanksgiving and 2020.”
Haverhill 27, Cambridge 7
Haverhill (2-7): 0 6 14 7 — 27
Cambridge (1-8): 0 7 0 0 — 7
Second Quarter
H — Brady Skafas 19 run (kick blocked)
Third Quarter
H — Disani Houston 8 run (rush failed)
H — Brandon Grundy blocked punt recovery (Jabari Baptiste rush)
Fourth Quarter
H — Carlton Campbell 45 run (Jakob Wimmer kick)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.