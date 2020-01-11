HAVERHILL — You might as well just call it the “X” factor.
When the going gets tough for the Central Catholic boys basketball team, it’s time to rely on sophomore Xavier McKenzie to get the Raiders on track.
Such was the case again Friday night in the Raiders’ sixth straight win, 48-39 at Haverhill.
In what quickly turned into a physical and defensive struggle, McKenzie was the difference, scoring a game-high 22 points and making the big plays when needed.
“He’s definitely our go-to guy,” said Central coach John Walsh, whose club improved to 8-2. “He’s become our leader and we rely on him. I think his confidence has gone through the roof and he’s playing like it.”
Through 10 games, in fact, McKenzie is averaging 17,5 points per game, which ranks him second in the area and is quite the jump from last year’s 6.9 ppg, when he was more of a complementary player as an unsure freshman.
“I have to play a bigger role because we have such a young team,” said McKenzie. “My confidence is building and it feels good that the coaches have trust in me.”
Central certainly put its trust in McKenzie in the first quarter Friday, which ended in an 8-8 tie. While the other Raiders were tentative and unable to hit an open shot, McKenzie scored all of his team’s points.
While the Raiders were missing open shots, the Hillies were getting few good looks. Plagued by Central’s pressing defense, they were forced into seven turnovers and attempted just eight mostly low percentage shots.
Other than getting more shots off, things didn’t improve any for Haverhill in the second quarter, going 2 for 13 from the floor and making seven more turnovers. With the Raiders hitting four 3-pointers in the frame and Nate Godin hitting for five of his nine points, Central took a comfortable 25-14 lead at the break.
The only Hillie able to score with any consistency in the first half was junior forward Jeremyah Phillips, who had a pair of 3-pointers and scored 10 of his team-high 15 points.
“You have to give Central’s defense credit,” said Haverhill coach Souleymane Wane. “They were pressuring us, we made a lot of turnovers early and our guys never got really comfortable.”
The Hillies (5-4) got more comfortable in the third quarter but, thanks to eight more points from McKenzie, the Raiders took a commanding 43-28 lead into the fourth quarter.
At that point, with Central turning cold (1 for 7) and mishandling the ball more, the Hillies chipped away at their deficit and came to within six, 45-49 with 39 seconds to play, but a Jonathan Peguero free throw and two free throws by McKenzie sealed the deal.
“We played good defense but I thought Haverhill played really good defense, too,” said Walsh. “They have tough kids and it says something holding us to five points in the fourth quarter.”
True enough, but the Raiders could always count on the X factor.
Central Catholic 48, Haverhill 39
Central Catholic (48): Peguero 2-1-7, McKenzie 7-5-22, Bonilla 1-0-3, Rodriguez 0-0-0, Metivier 0-0-0, Godin 3-2-9, Rivera 1-0-3, Nanje 0-0-0, Traficante 2-0-4. Totals 16-8-48
Haverhill (39): Cunningham 2-3-7, Arias 1-0-2, Burgos 0-3-3, Haas 2-2-6, Efosa-Aquebor 0-1-1, Guertin 2-0-5, Donald 0-0-0, Phillips 6-1-15, Alvarado 0-0-0. Totals 13-10-39
3-pointers: CC — Peguero 2, McKenzie 3, Bonilla, Godin, Rivera; H — Guertin, Phillips 2
Central Catholic (8-2): 8 17 18 5 — 48
Haverhill (5-4): 8 6 14 11 — 39
