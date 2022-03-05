Here are the 14 individuals being inducted into the Greater Lawrence Tech Hall of Fame today (2:30 p.m.) at the Lawrence Elks.
The biographies are from the Hall of Fame committee and Eagle-Tribune records.
Steve Berard ‘68
Two-way tackle on Reggies’ first varsity football team. Also participated in track and basketball. One of the state’s most experienced coaches, he’s been coaching football with the Reggies since 1979. He was head coach from 1999-04. Has helped guide the Orange and Black to seven Super Bowls. Named Mass. Assistant Coach of Year in 2018.
Matt Buco ‘11
Wrestler captured a pair of All-State and Division 2 state titles. Three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star: at 112 pounds, 119 pounds and finally 125 pounds. Set school career wins record (188-15). Placed seventh at Senior Nationals. Took a second and two thirds at New Englands. Went 47-2 as a senior.
Anne Marie Faris, Coach
An English teacher and dean of discipline at the school for more than 30 years. Started cheerleading program and was coach more than 20 years. The tennis team also won numerous Commonwealth Conference titles in her 30 years coaching the sport, including an undefeated season in 1988.
Larry Hester ‘73
The Hess Express. His 29.4 points a game in 1972 is still fourth highest in area history. That year explosive 6-footer had a 45-point game and two other 40-point games. Scored 945 career points. Earned basketball scholarship to Merrimack College. Also played football and track. Was a Reggie assistant basketball coach from 1983-93.
Jessica Mercado ‘07
Nicknamed Sizzle. Four-year starter. Only three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star in program history. Still holds school record with 1,086 points. Talented 5-foot-2 guard. Four-time All-CAC. CAC MVP as a senior. Carried Reggies to Division 4 North semis and 17-7 record as a senior.
Juan Nieves ‘04
Two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star at 112 pounds, going 37-2 both seasons. Set former school record with 129 career wins. As a senior named Outstanding Wrestler at North Sectionals. Division 2 state champ as a junior. Four-time Commonwealth Conference champ. Assistant coach on two state championship squads. Head coach since 2017-18 season.
Jim Qualter, Coach
From 1972-07, worked as an equipment manager, physical education teacher and athletic director at the school. Coached football, outdoor track, girls basketball and boys soccer for 30-plus years. Was head girls basketball coach for 18 years and was head track coach for 12 years. Hall of Famer at Central Catholic for his football and track exploits.
James Quinlan ‘76
Starred on the soccer pitch and wrestling mats. Racked up 10 shutouts as a league all-star keeper. Undefeated for three straight years in wrestling. Also taught plumbing and gas apprentices at night at the school.
Mary Ringland, Contributor
For 29 years, has been a constant in the cafeteria. Has spent her afternoons, evenings, weekends and vacations making sure athletes are always fed and prepared.
Joe Soliman, ‘00
Two-way starter on football team. Played on Reggies’ first-ever Super Bowl winner. Senior captain for the hockey team. Considered the finest tennis player in school history. A rare four-year captain in tennis. As a senior, he won the CAC singles title and was league MVP.
Dan Thompson ‘99
Three-year, two-way starter, leading Reggies to two Super Bowl berths. Eagle-Tribune All-Star as a senior when Reggies were EMass. Division 5 Super Bowl champs. 6-0, 240-pounder. Coach Bob Rosmarino said, “When we needed yardage, we’d go behind him.” Leading tackler in 1998. That fall was listed as No. 13 academically in senior class. Threw shot put 50 feet. Longtime assistant football coach.
Paula Thompson, Contributor
Played key role for Reggies football team for the last 28 years. Her two sons, Dan and Dave, were Reggie greats and she was called during the ‘90s “Team Mom.” Co-founded the Football Boosters Club. One of the founders of the annual football team golf tournament.
Frank Vacirca, Contributor
English teacher, principal, and superintendent at the school from 1972-06. Well known as “The Voice of the Reggies,” proudly announcing every sporting event, every graduation and every awards ceremony. Also coached the JV soccer team.
Norline Walker, ‘79
Forty-three years later, still may be greatest female track athlete in school history. As Norline Crossdale is lone Reggie girl on Eagle-Tribune all-time track rankings. That is with her 11.5 in the 100-yard dash. Commonwealth Conference champion and league MVP. Accomplished scholar. Returned to the school in 2004 as an advisory board member for biotechnology.
