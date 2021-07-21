 

AUSTIN ALLEN

AGE: 12

FAMILY: Parents, Nicole and Aaron; sister, Maddie (15)

FAVORITE MEAL: Mac and Cheese

FAVORITE SNACK: Potato chips

FAVORITE LOCAL RESTAURANT: 99 Restaurant

FAVORITE BASEBALL PLAYER: Mookie Betts

FAVORITE SUBJECT: Science

FUTURE DREAM JOB: Football player

THING I LOVE MOST ABOUT BASEBALL: Making plays and hitting

MANAGER BRENDAN SALACH ON ALLEN: “Austin has been on the team all 3 years and had his best spring season ever, but he broke his finger in a playoff game. He returned to the lineup after the District finals. He is a speedster with a good bat, excellent defender and can pitch as well.”

 

CONNOR ELDERKIN

AGE: 11

FAMILY: Parents, Kerry and Justin; sister, Meghan (14)

FAVORITE MEAL: Grilled Chicken

FAVORITE SNACK: Goldfish

FAVORITE LOCAL RESTAURANT: Chick Fil A

FAVORITE BASEBALL PLAYER: Xander Bogaerts

FAVORITE SUBJECT IN SCHOOL: Math

FUTURE DREAM JOB: Hockey Player

THING I LOVE MOST ABOUT BASEBALL: Fielding and eating sunflower seeds

MANAGER SALACH ON ELDERKIN: “He’s our starting second baseman and routinely makes difficult plays look easy. He is a good contact hitter who rarely strikes out.”

 

BRENDAN FOLEY

AGE: 12

FAMILY: Parents, Kevin and Melanie; sisters, Keira (17) and Maeve (13)

FAVORITE MEAL: Chicken, broccoli and ziti

FAVORITE SNACK: Popcorn

FAVORITE LOCAL RESTAURANT: Woodman’s

FAVORITE BASEBALL PLAYER: Dominic Keegan (Vanderbilt)

FAVORITE SUBJECT IN SCHOOL: Math

FUTURE DREAM JOB: Owning a sports team

THINGS I LOVE MOST ABOUT BASEBALL: Having fun with my teammates and hitting

MANAGER SALACH ON FOLEY: “Brendan plays a great first base, digging balls out of the dirt and often going into a split to extend his reach on close plays. With the bat Brendan has good power and loves to hit line drives in the gaps.”

 

SIMON GIVNER

AGE: 12

FAMILY: Parents, David and Dane; sister, Sadie (10); brother, Sawyer (7)

FAVORITE MEAL: Mac and Cheese

FAVORITE SNACK: Popcorn

FAVORITE LOCAL RESTAURANT: Stachey's

FAVORITE BASEBALL PLAYER: J.D. Martinez

FAVORITE SUBJECT IN SCHOOL: Social studies

FUTURE DREAM JOB: Wildlife Officer

THING I LOVE MOST ABOUT BASEBALL: Catching

MANAGER SALACH ON GIVNER: “Simon is a newcomer to the team and has played great for us. In the opening gave he had 2 stellar catches in RF to quickly assert himself. He is having a nice summer at the plate as well batting over .300.”

 

HARRISON GOODROW

AGE: 12

FAMILY: Parents, Jen and Matt; sisters Katie (25) and Sarah (23); brother, Nolan (20)

FAVORITE MEAL: Pasta with sauce

FAVORITE SNACK: French fries

FAVORITE LOCAL RESTAURANT: Buono Bistro

FAVORITE BASEBALL PLAYER: Christian Vázquez

FAVORITE SUBJECT IN SCHOOL: Science

FUTURE DREAM JOB (BESIDES BASEBALL PLAYER): Archeologist

THING I LOVE MOST ABOUT BASEBALL: Making plays and being with my teammates

MANAGER SALACH ON GOODROW: “Harry is an excellent defender, he caught the last out of the district championship. Harry has an excellent eye at the plate and leads the team in walks.”

 

JACOB GALLANT

AGE: 12

FAMILY: Joe and Olivia Gallant; brother, Lucas (6)

FAVORITE MEAL: Steak tips, Caesar salad with tons of Caesar dressing.

FAVORITE SNACK: Spicy Sweet Chili Doritos (Purple Bag)

FAVORITE LOCAL RESTAURANT: Stacheys

FAVORITE BASEBALL PLAYER: Chicago Cubs’ Javier Baez.

FAVORITE SUBJECT IN SCHOOL: Language Arts.

FUTURE DREAM JOB: I’d love to be a plumber.

MANAGER SALACH ON GALLANT: “Jake is an excellent pitcher who excels by moving the ball around and keeping the hitters off balance. When he’s not pitching he plays 3rd base. Jake has had many clutch hits for us in the 3 years we have been together.”

 

CHARLIE GRASSO

AGE: 11

FAMILY: Parents, Ryan and Sarah; twin brother/sister, Lucas (10) and Isabella (10)

FAVORITE MEAL: Sushi

FAVORITE SNACK: Taki’s Pizza

FAVORITE RESTAURANT: Jade

FAVORITE BASEBALL PLAYER: Fernando Tatis Jr. because he is a great infielder

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT: History

FUTURE DREAM JOB: Landscaper

THING I LOVE MOST ABOUT BASEBALL: Batting, fielding and pitching

MANAGER SALACH ON GRASSO: “He’s the smallest player on the team but has the biggest smile. He is our leadoff hitter and spark plug. He’s incredibly fast, throws hard and swings even harder.”

 

TREY MARTIN

AGE: 12

FAMILY: Parents, Deana and Ken; sisters, Emma (19) and Hannah (16)

FAVORITE MEAL: Pizza

FAVORITE SNACK: Watermelon

FAVORITE LOCAL RESTAURANT: Stacheys

FAVORITE BASEBALL PLAYER: Xander Bogaerts

FAVORITE SUBJECT IN SCHOOL: Math

FUTURE DREAM JOB: Coach

THING I LOVE MOST ABOUT BASEBALL: I enjoy playing with my friends and meeting new players

MANAGER SALACH ON MARTIN: “Trey is a great all-around player. He’s batting over .650 and has 4 HRs (3 in one game against Billerica in pool play.) He’s also a dominant pitcher, our shortstop when he doesn’t pitch and a great base runner.”

 

DUNNY MURPHY

AGE: 12

FAMILY: Mom, Stephanie; dad, Allan; brother, Finn (16)

FAVORITE MEAL: Burgers and fries

FAVORITE SNACK: Chocolate malt balls

FAVORITE LOCAL RESTAURANT: Bertuccis

FAVORITE BASEBALL PLAYER: Alex Verdugo

FAVORITE SUBJECT IN SCHOOL: Social studies

FUTURE DREAM JOB: Pro athlete

MANAGER SALACH ON MURPHY: “Dunny’s immergence as hitter and versatile fielder has made a huge difference on the team. Plays all infield positions and has pitched extremely well. As a hitter, he is batting over .550 and has 4 HRs.”

 

BRAYDEN SALACH

AGE: 12

FAMILY: Parents, Brendan and Tara; brothers, Liam (11), Owen (9)

FAVORITE MEAL: Meatball subs

FAVORITE SNACK: Welch’s fruit snacks

FAVORITE LOCAL RESTAURANT: Stachey's

FAVORITE BASEBALL PLAYER: Javier Baez

FAVORITE SUBJECT IN SCHOOL: Gym

FUTURE DREAM JOB: Baseball bat designer

THING I LOVE MOST ABOUT BASEBALL: Playing with friends

MANAGER SALACH ON BRAYDEN: “Brayden has been a brick wall behind the plate while shutting down the other teams' running game. He’s also the #2 hitter who is very selective at the plate and has a .500 OBP.”

 

BEN SULLIVAN-LATTUGA

AGE: 12

FAMILY: Mom, Lisa Lattuga; stepdad, Paul Picano; dad, Mike Sullivan (dad).

FAVORITE MEAL: Pasta or Pizza

FAVORITE SNACK: Lay’s Salt and Vinegar potato chips

FAVORITE LOCAL RESTAURANT: Burton’s Bar and Grill

FAVORITE BASEBALL PLAYER: Mookie Betts

FAVORITE SUBJECT IN SCHOOL: Social Studies

FUTURE DREAM JOB: Basketball player

THING I LOVE MOST ABOUT BASEBALL: Hitting dingers and playing with my friends

MANAGER SALACH ON SULLIVAN-LATTUGA: “Ben is a fantastic athlete, bats lefty and throws righty. He’s our cleanup hitter, starting pitcher, shortstop and third-baseman. He’s got a great eye and is a super nice kid/great teammate.”

 

QUINN STONECIPHER

AGE: 12

FAMILY: Parents, Tim and Kristen; sister, Norah (10), brother, Grant (5)

FAVORITE MEAL: Mac and Cheese

FAVORITE SNACK: Cool Ranch Doritos

FAVORITE LOCAL RESTAURANT: Ralphies in Salem N.H.

FAVORITE BASEBALL PLAYER: Xander Bogaerts

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT: Science

FUTURE DREAM JOB: FBI Agent

THING I LOVE MOST ABOUT BASEBALL: Being part of a team

MANAGER SALACH ON STONECIPHER: “New to the team, Quinn had an excellent spring season before getting hurt in the championship game. He pitched well for us in Bay States and played an excellent 2B. Unfortunately he is lost for the rest of the summer.”

 

CHRISTIAN VALENTINO

AGE: 12

FAMILY: Parents, Mike and Alicia; Brothers Joe (21) and Mickey (15); sister, Kiki (18)

FAVORITE MEAL: Steak

FAVORITE SNACK: Oreos

FAVORITE LOCAL RESTAURANT: McDonald’s

FAVORITE BASEBALL PLAYER: Big Papi

FAVORITE SUBJECT IN SCHOOL: Math

FUTURE DREAM JOB: Coach

THING I LOVE MOST ABOUT BASEBALL: Hitting with my dad

MANAGER SALACH ON VALENTINO: “Christian has a strong arm and good speed, which makes him an excellent outfielder. He has pitched well for us in Baystate League games. His lefty bat has lots of pop and ready to explode. ”

 

