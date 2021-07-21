AUSTIN ALLEN
AGE: 12
FAMILY: Parents, Nicole and Aaron; sister, Maddie (15)
FAVORITE MEAL: Mac and Cheese
FAVORITE SNACK: Potato chips
FAVORITE LOCAL RESTAURANT: 99 Restaurant
FAVORITE BASEBALL PLAYER: Mookie Betts
FAVORITE SUBJECT: Science
FUTURE DREAM JOB: Football player
THING I LOVE MOST ABOUT BASEBALL: Making plays and hitting
MANAGER BRENDAN SALACH ON ALLEN: “Austin has been on the team all 3 years and had his best spring season ever, but he broke his finger in a playoff game. He returned to the lineup after the District finals. He is a speedster with a good bat, excellent defender and can pitch as well.”
CONNOR ELDERKIN
AGE: 11
FAMILY: Parents, Kerry and Justin; sister, Meghan (14)
FAVORITE MEAL: Grilled Chicken
FAVORITE SNACK: Goldfish
FAVORITE LOCAL RESTAURANT: Chick Fil A
FAVORITE BASEBALL PLAYER: Xander Bogaerts
FAVORITE SUBJECT IN SCHOOL: Math
FUTURE DREAM JOB: Hockey Player
THING I LOVE MOST ABOUT BASEBALL: Fielding and eating sunflower seeds
MANAGER SALACH ON ELDERKIN: “He’s our starting second baseman and routinely makes difficult plays look easy. He is a good contact hitter who rarely strikes out.”
BRENDAN FOLEY
AGE: 12
FAMILY: Parents, Kevin and Melanie; sisters, Keira (17) and Maeve (13)
FAVORITE MEAL: Chicken, broccoli and ziti
FAVORITE SNACK: Popcorn
FAVORITE LOCAL RESTAURANT: Woodman’s
FAVORITE BASEBALL PLAYER: Dominic Keegan (Vanderbilt)
FAVORITE SUBJECT IN SCHOOL: Math
FUTURE DREAM JOB: Owning a sports team
THINGS I LOVE MOST ABOUT BASEBALL: Having fun with my teammates and hitting
MANAGER SALACH ON FOLEY: “Brendan plays a great first base, digging balls out of the dirt and often going into a split to extend his reach on close plays. With the bat Brendan has good power and loves to hit line drives in the gaps.”
SIMON GIVNER
AGE: 12
FAMILY: Parents, David and Dane; sister, Sadie (10); brother, Sawyer (7)
FAVORITE MEAL: Mac and Cheese
FAVORITE SNACK: Popcorn
FAVORITE LOCAL RESTAURANT: Stachey's
FAVORITE BASEBALL PLAYER: J.D. Martinez
FAVORITE SUBJECT IN SCHOOL: Social studies
FUTURE DREAM JOB: Wildlife Officer
THING I LOVE MOST ABOUT BASEBALL: Catching
MANAGER SALACH ON GIVNER: “Simon is a newcomer to the team and has played great for us. In the opening gave he had 2 stellar catches in RF to quickly assert himself. He is having a nice summer at the plate as well batting over .300.”
HARRISON GOODROW
AGE: 12
FAMILY: Parents, Jen and Matt; sisters Katie (25) and Sarah (23); brother, Nolan (20)
FAVORITE MEAL: Pasta with sauce
FAVORITE SNACK: French fries
FAVORITE LOCAL RESTAURANT: Buono Bistro
FAVORITE BASEBALL PLAYER: Christian Vázquez
FAVORITE SUBJECT IN SCHOOL: Science
FUTURE DREAM JOB (BESIDES BASEBALL PLAYER): Archeologist
THING I LOVE MOST ABOUT BASEBALL: Making plays and being with my teammates
MANAGER SALACH ON GOODROW: “Harry is an excellent defender, he caught the last out of the district championship. Harry has an excellent eye at the plate and leads the team in walks.”
JACOB GALLANT
AGE: 12
FAMILY: Joe and Olivia Gallant; brother, Lucas (6)
FAVORITE MEAL: Steak tips, Caesar salad with tons of Caesar dressing.
FAVORITE SNACK: Spicy Sweet Chili Doritos (Purple Bag)
FAVORITE LOCAL RESTAURANT: Stacheys
FAVORITE BASEBALL PLAYER: Chicago Cubs’ Javier Baez.
FAVORITE SUBJECT IN SCHOOL: Language Arts.
FUTURE DREAM JOB: I’d love to be a plumber.
MANAGER SALACH ON GALLANT: “Jake is an excellent pitcher who excels by moving the ball around and keeping the hitters off balance. When he’s not pitching he plays 3rd base. Jake has had many clutch hits for us in the 3 years we have been together.”
CHARLIE GRASSO
AGE: 11
FAMILY: Parents, Ryan and Sarah; twin brother/sister, Lucas (10) and Isabella (10)
FAVORITE MEAL: Sushi
FAVORITE SNACK: Taki’s Pizza
FAVORITE RESTAURANT: Jade
FAVORITE BASEBALL PLAYER: Fernando Tatis Jr. because he is a great infielder
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT: History
FUTURE DREAM JOB: Landscaper
THING I LOVE MOST ABOUT BASEBALL: Batting, fielding and pitching
MANAGER SALACH ON GRASSO: “He’s the smallest player on the team but has the biggest smile. He is our leadoff hitter and spark plug. He’s incredibly fast, throws hard and swings even harder.”
TREY MARTIN
AGE: 12
FAMILY: Parents, Deana and Ken; sisters, Emma (19) and Hannah (16)
FAVORITE MEAL: Pizza
FAVORITE SNACK: Watermelon
FAVORITE LOCAL RESTAURANT: Stacheys
FAVORITE BASEBALL PLAYER: Xander Bogaerts
FAVORITE SUBJECT IN SCHOOL: Math
FUTURE DREAM JOB: Coach
THING I LOVE MOST ABOUT BASEBALL: I enjoy playing with my friends and meeting new players
MANAGER SALACH ON MARTIN: “Trey is a great all-around player. He’s batting over .650 and has 4 HRs (3 in one game against Billerica in pool play.) He’s also a dominant pitcher, our shortstop when he doesn’t pitch and a great base runner.”
DUNNY MURPHY
AGE: 12
FAMILY: Mom, Stephanie; dad, Allan; brother, Finn (16)
FAVORITE MEAL: Burgers and fries
FAVORITE SNACK: Chocolate malt balls
FAVORITE LOCAL RESTAURANT: Bertuccis
FAVORITE BASEBALL PLAYER: Alex Verdugo
FAVORITE SUBJECT IN SCHOOL: Social studies
FUTURE DREAM JOB: Pro athlete
MANAGER SALACH ON MURPHY: “Dunny’s immergence as hitter and versatile fielder has made a huge difference on the team. Plays all infield positions and has pitched extremely well. As a hitter, he is batting over .550 and has 4 HRs.”
BRAYDEN SALACH
AGE: 12
FAMILY: Parents, Brendan and Tara; brothers, Liam (11), Owen (9)
FAVORITE MEAL: Meatball subs
FAVORITE SNACK: Welch’s fruit snacks
FAVORITE LOCAL RESTAURANT: Stachey's
FAVORITE BASEBALL PLAYER: Javier Baez
FAVORITE SUBJECT IN SCHOOL: Gym
FUTURE DREAM JOB: Baseball bat designer
THING I LOVE MOST ABOUT BASEBALL: Playing with friends
MANAGER SALACH ON BRAYDEN: “Brayden has been a brick wall behind the plate while shutting down the other teams' running game. He’s also the #2 hitter who is very selective at the plate and has a .500 OBP.”
BEN SULLIVAN-LATTUGA
AGE: 12
FAMILY: Mom, Lisa Lattuga; stepdad, Paul Picano; dad, Mike Sullivan (dad).
FAVORITE MEAL: Pasta or Pizza
FAVORITE SNACK: Lay’s Salt and Vinegar potato chips
FAVORITE LOCAL RESTAURANT: Burton’s Bar and Grill
FAVORITE BASEBALL PLAYER: Mookie Betts
FAVORITE SUBJECT IN SCHOOL: Social Studies
FUTURE DREAM JOB: Basketball player
THING I LOVE MOST ABOUT BASEBALL: Hitting dingers and playing with my friends
MANAGER SALACH ON SULLIVAN-LATTUGA: “Ben is a fantastic athlete, bats lefty and throws righty. He’s our cleanup hitter, starting pitcher, shortstop and third-baseman. He’s got a great eye and is a super nice kid/great teammate.”
QUINN STONECIPHER
AGE: 12
FAMILY: Parents, Tim and Kristen; sister, Norah (10), brother, Grant (5)
FAVORITE MEAL: Mac and Cheese
FAVORITE SNACK: Cool Ranch Doritos
FAVORITE LOCAL RESTAURANT: Ralphies in Salem N.H.
FAVORITE BASEBALL PLAYER: Xander Bogaerts
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT: Science
FUTURE DREAM JOB: FBI Agent
THING I LOVE MOST ABOUT BASEBALL: Being part of a team
MANAGER SALACH ON STONECIPHER: “New to the team, Quinn had an excellent spring season before getting hurt in the championship game. He pitched well for us in Bay States and played an excellent 2B. Unfortunately he is lost for the rest of the summer.”
CHRISTIAN VALENTINO
AGE: 12
FAMILY: Parents, Mike and Alicia; Brothers Joe (21) and Mickey (15); sister, Kiki (18)
FAVORITE MEAL: Steak
FAVORITE SNACK: Oreos
FAVORITE LOCAL RESTAURANT: McDonald’s
FAVORITE BASEBALL PLAYER: Big Papi
FAVORITE SUBJECT IN SCHOOL: Math
FUTURE DREAM JOB: Coach
THING I LOVE MOST ABOUT BASEBALL: Hitting with my dad
MANAGER SALACH ON VALENTINO: “Christian has a strong arm and good speed, which makes him an excellent outfielder. He has pitched well for us in Baystate League games. His lefty bat has lots of pop and ready to explode. ”
