JOHN BATISTA
AGE: 19
WHO IS YOUR HERO?: My father
FAVORITES ...
MEAL: Arroz con ca
JUNK FOOD: Fries from Wendy’s
CAR: R34 Nissan Skyline
MLB PLAYER: Vladimir Guerrero
COACH (and why): Coach Luis. He taught us about baseball but also about life, which is more important.
WHAT IS YOUR DREAM JOB SOME DAY?
Baseball player.
WHAT DO YOU LOVE MOST ABOUT YOUR LAWRENCE TEAM?
The chemistry.
IVINSON BATISTA
AGE: 19
WHO IS YOUR HERO?: My parents
FAVORITES ...
MEAL: Rice, beans and chicken
JUNK FOOD: Pizza
CAR: Lamborghini Aventador S
MLB PLAYER: Javier Baez
COACH (and why): Luis Vargas because he has taught me almost everything I know about baseball. He’s like a second father to me.
WHAT IS YOUR DREAM JOB SOME DAY?
Major League baseball player.
WHAT DO YOU LOVE MOST ABOUT YOUR LAWRENCE TEAM?
Our chemistry and energy.
LUIS COLON
AGE: 18
WHO IS YOUR HERO?: My mom
FAVORITES ...
MEAL: Calzones
JUNK FOOD: Snickers
CAR: Nissan Skyline
MLB PLAYER: Bryce Harper and Mike Trout
COACH (and why): Coach Luis Vargas taught me everything I know.
WHAT IS YOUR DREAM JOB SOME DAY?
To play in the MLB.
WHAT DO YOU LOVE MOST ABOUT YOUR LAWRENCE TEAM?
We have the best chemistry.
ARMANI PAULINO
AGE: 17
WHO IS YOUR HERO?: My dad
FAVORITES ...
MEAL: Rice and beans
JUNK FOOD: Doughnuts
CAR: Jeep Wrangler
MLB PLAYER: Derek Jeter
COACH (and why): My dad because he always pushes me to do better.
WHAT IS YOUR DREAM JOB SOME DAY?
To play in the MLB.
WHAT DO YOU LOVE MOST ABOUT YOUR LAWRENCE TEAM?
The heart and charisma we have.
JAIRO VASQUEZ
AGE: 19
WHO IS YOUR HERO?: Mom and dad
FAVORITES ...
MEAL: Rice, beans and chicken
CAR: Private jet
MLB PLAYER: Pedro Martinez
COACH (and why): Coach Luis Vargas because he has taught me almost everything inside and outside the field. He taught me how to think like a pro. I look at him like a dad.
WHAT IS YOUR DREAM JOB SOME DAY?
Professional baseball player.
WHAT DO YOU LOVE MOST ABOUT YOUR LAWRENCE TEAM?
We come from nothing. The love and desire for the game. Hard-working fellas just trying to have fun.
MIGUEL MATOS
AGE: 18
WHO IS YOUR HERO?: My mom, dad and sister
FAVORITES ...
MEAL: Calzones
JUNK FOOD: Cookies and Cream Hershey’s
CAR: Toyota Supra
MLB PLAYER: Chris Sale and James Paxton.
COACH (and why): Coach Luis Vargas because he is the baseball guru.
WHAT IS YOUR DREAM JOB SOME DAY?
To be a professional baseball player.
WHAT DO YOU LOVE MOST ABOUT YOUR LAWRENCE TEAM?
Our chemistry and energy.
BRYAN GUERRERO
AGE: 18
WHO IS YOUR HERO?: My parents
FAVORITES ...
MEAL: Rice, beans and chicken
JUNK FOOD: McDonalds
CAR: Lamborghini
MLB PLAYER: Jose Ramirez
COACH (and why): Coach Pablo Paredes because he cares and teaches me the game of baseball. But not just that, he’s like a father to us.
WHAT IS YOUR DREAM JOB SOME DAY?
MLB player.
WHAT DO YOU LOVE MOST ABOUT YOUR LAWRENCE TEAM?
Our pride and the love we have for the game.
KEBLER PERALTA
AGE: 18
WHO IS YOUR HERO?: My mom
FAVORITES ...
MEAL: Rice, chicken and beans
JUNK FOOD: Candy
CAR: All black Camaro
MLB PLAYER: Francisco Lindor and Javier Baez
COACH (and why): Coach Luis Vargas because he is the best coach I’ve ever had.
WHAT IS YOUR DREAM JOB SOME DAY?
Major league baseball player.
WHAT DO YOU LOVE MOST ABOUT YOUR LAWRENCE TEAM?
Our chemistry and energy.
ANIBAL PENA
AGE: 18
WHO IS YOUR HERO?: My parents
FAVORITES ...
MEAL: Rice, beans and chicken
JUNK FOOD: Ice cream
CAR: Tesla
MLB PLAYER: Francisco Lindor and Javier Baez
COACH (and why): Coach Senor Paredes. He always pushes me harder than anybody could ever do.
WHAT IS YOUR DREAM JOB SOME DAY?
Be a computer engineer if I don’t become a professional player.
WHAT DO YOU LOVE MOST ABOUT YOUR LAWRENCE TEAM?
That’s my family! I love them.
HENRY CHECO
AGE: 18
WHO IS YOUR HERO?: Mom
FAVORITES ...
MEAL: Rice, friend chicken and beans
JUNK FOOD: Yaroa
CAR: Ford Mustang
MLB PLAYER: Yadier Molina
COACH (and why): Coach Luis Vargas. He’s the best coach I’ve ever had.
WHAT IS YOUR DREAM JOB SOME DAY?
FBI agent.
WHAT DO YOU LOVE MOST ABOUT YOUR LAWRENCE TEAM?
We all want to put Lawrence on the map and we will do anything to get there.
LUIS MEJIA
AGE: 17
WHO IS YOUR HERO?: Manny Machado
FAVORITES ...
JUNK FOOD: Pizza
CAR: Lamborghini
MLB PLAYER: Manny Machado
COACH (and why): Juan Antonio because he helped me to get better.
WHAT IS YOUR DREAM JOB SOME DAY?
Play in the MLB.
WHAT DO YOU LOVE MOST ABOUT YOUR LAWRENCE TEAM?
We’re a family.
CHRISTIAN VARONA
AGE: 17
WHO IS YOUR HERO?: My dad
FAVORITES ...
MEAL: Rice, beans and chicken
JUNK FOOD: Sandwiches
MLB PLAYER: Mike Trout
COACH (and why): Pedro Lopez
WHAT IS YOUR DREAM JOB SOME DAY?
Professional baseball player.
WHAT DO YOU LOVE MOST ABOUT YOUR LAWRENCE TEAM?
We’re like a family and we’re all Hispanic.
ELVIS ROSARIO
AGE: 18
WHO IS YOUR HERO?: My mom
FAVORITES ...
MEAL: Mangu
JUNK FOOD: Pizza
CAR: Bugatti
MLB PLAYER: Pedro Martinez
COACH (and why): Coach Luis Vargas, the God of baseball.
WHAT IS YOUR DREAM JOB SOME DAY?
To own a business.
WHAT DO YOU LOVE MOST ABOUT YOUR LAWRENCE TEAM?
The energy and the chemistry we have as a team. We support each other no matter the situation.
JOSIAS MENDEZ
AGE: 18
WHO IS YOUR HERO?: My parents
FAVORITES ...
MEAL: Rice, beans and chicken
JUNK FOOD: Chick-fil-A
CAR: Infinity QX 5b
MLB PLAYER: Pedro Martinez
COACH (and why): Coach Joey because he cares for me.
WHAT IS YOUR DREAM JOB SOME DAY?
Be an MLB pitcher and coach afterwords.
WHAT DO YOU LOVE MOST ABOUT YOUR LAWRENCE TEAM?
Our pride for the game and our energy.
INOCENCIO CUEVAS
AGE: 17
WHO IS YOUR HERO?: My mom
FAVORITES ...
MEAL: Rice and chicken
JUNK FOOD: Pizza
CAR: Lamborghini
MLB PLAYER: Jose Reyes
COACH (and why): Ruben ... Because he taught me how to play the game the right way
WHAT IS YOUR DREAM JOB SOME DAY?
Professional baseball player
WHAT DO YOU LOVE MOST ABOUT YOUR LAWRENCE TEAM?
The energy and chemistry we have as a team
FRANCISCO MINAYA
AGE: 17
WHO IS YOUR HERO?: My mom
FAVORITES ...
MEAL: Rice and chicken
JUNK FOOD: Pizza
CAR: Mercedes Benz
MLB PLAYER: Rick Porcello
COACH (and why): Chanel Torre ... Because he taught me how to play the game the right way
WHAT IS YOUR DREAM JOB SOME DAY?
A professional baseball player
WHAT DO YOU LOVE MOST ABOUT YOUR LAWRENCE TEAM?
Our energy and chemistry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.