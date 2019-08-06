JOHN BATISTA

AGE: 19

WHO IS YOUR HERO?: My father

FAVORITES ...

MEAL: Arroz con ca

JUNK FOOD: Fries from Wendy’s

CAR: R34 Nissan Skyline

MLB PLAYER: Vladimir Guerrero

COACH (and why): Coach Luis. He taught us about baseball but also about life, which is more important.

WHAT IS YOUR DREAM JOB SOME DAY?

Baseball player.

WHAT DO YOU LOVE MOST ABOUT YOUR LAWRENCE TEAM?

The chemistry.

 

IVINSON BATISTA

AGE: 19

WHO IS YOUR HERO?: My parents

FAVORITES ...

MEAL: Rice, beans and chicken

JUNK FOOD: Pizza

CAR: Lamborghini Aventador S

MLB PLAYER: Javier Baez

COACH (and why): Luis Vargas because he has taught me almost everything I know about baseball. He’s like a second father to me.

WHAT IS YOUR DREAM JOB SOME DAY?

Major League baseball player.

WHAT DO YOU LOVE MOST ABOUT YOUR LAWRENCE TEAM?

Our chemistry and energy.

 

LUIS COLON

AGE: 18

WHO IS YOUR HERO?: My mom

FAVORITES ...

MEAL: Calzones

JUNK FOOD: Snickers

CAR: Nissan Skyline

MLB PLAYER: Bryce Harper and Mike Trout

COACH (and why): Coach Luis Vargas taught me everything I know.

WHAT IS YOUR DREAM JOB SOME DAY?

To play in the MLB.

WHAT DO YOU LOVE MOST ABOUT YOUR LAWRENCE TEAM?

We have the best chemistry.

 

ARMANI PAULINO

AGE: 17

WHO IS YOUR HERO?: My dad

FAVORITES ...

MEAL: Rice and beans

JUNK FOOD: Doughnuts

CAR: Jeep Wrangler

MLB PLAYER: Derek Jeter

COACH (and why): My dad because he always pushes me to do better.

WHAT IS YOUR DREAM JOB SOME DAY?

To play in the MLB.

WHAT DO YOU LOVE MOST ABOUT YOUR LAWRENCE TEAM?

The heart and charisma we have.

 

JAIRO VASQUEZ

AGE: 19

WHO IS YOUR HERO?: Mom and dad

FAVORITES ...

MEAL: Rice, beans and chicken

CAR: Private jet

MLB PLAYER: Pedro Martinez

COACH (and why): Coach Luis Vargas because he has taught me almost everything inside and outside the field. He taught me how to think like a pro. I look at him like a dad.

WHAT IS YOUR DREAM JOB SOME DAY?

Professional baseball player.

WHAT DO YOU LOVE MOST ABOUT YOUR LAWRENCE TEAM?

We come from nothing. The love and desire for the game. Hard-working fellas just trying to have fun.

 

MIGUEL MATOS

AGE: 18

WHO IS YOUR HERO?: My mom, dad and sister

FAVORITES ...

MEAL: Calzones

JUNK FOOD: Cookies and Cream Hershey’s

CAR: Toyota Supra

MLB PLAYER: Chris Sale and James Paxton.

COACH (and why): Coach Luis Vargas because he is the baseball guru.

WHAT IS YOUR DREAM JOB SOME DAY?

To be a professional baseball player.

WHAT DO YOU LOVE MOST ABOUT YOUR LAWRENCE TEAM?

Our chemistry and energy.

 

BRYAN GUERRERO

AGE: 18

WHO IS YOUR HERO?: My parents

FAVORITES ...

MEAL: Rice, beans and chicken

JUNK FOOD: McDonalds

CAR: Lamborghini

MLB PLAYER: Jose Ramirez

COACH (and why): Coach Pablo Paredes because he cares and teaches me the game of baseball. But not just that, he’s like a father to us.

WHAT IS YOUR DREAM JOB SOME DAY?

MLB player.

WHAT DO YOU LOVE MOST ABOUT YOUR LAWRENCE TEAM?

Our pride and the love we have for the game.

 

KEBLER PERALTA

AGE: 18

WHO IS YOUR HERO?: My mom

FAVORITES ...

MEAL: Rice, chicken and beans

JUNK FOOD: Candy

CAR: All black Camaro

MLB PLAYER: Francisco Lindor and Javier Baez

COACH (and why): Coach Luis Vargas because he is the best coach I’ve ever had.

WHAT IS YOUR DREAM JOB SOME DAY?

Major league baseball player.

WHAT DO YOU LOVE MOST ABOUT YOUR LAWRENCE TEAM?

Our chemistry and energy.

 

ANIBAL PENA

AGE: 18

WHO IS YOUR HERO?: My parents

FAVORITES ...

MEAL: Rice, beans and chicken

JUNK FOOD: Ice cream

CAR: Tesla

MLB PLAYER: Francisco Lindor and Javier Baez

COACH (and why): Coach Senor Paredes. He always pushes me harder than anybody could ever do.

WHAT IS YOUR DREAM JOB SOME DAY?

Be a computer engineer if I don’t become a professional player.

WHAT DO YOU LOVE MOST ABOUT YOUR LAWRENCE TEAM?

That’s my family! I love them.

 

HENRY CHECO

AGE: 18

WHO IS YOUR HERO?: Mom

FAVORITES ...

MEAL: Rice, friend chicken and beans

JUNK FOOD: Yaroa

CAR: Ford Mustang

MLB PLAYER: Yadier Molina

COACH (and why): Coach Luis Vargas. He’s the best coach I’ve ever had.

WHAT IS YOUR DREAM JOB SOME DAY?

FBI agent.

WHAT DO YOU LOVE MOST ABOUT YOUR LAWRENCE TEAM?

We all want to put Lawrence on the map and we will do anything to get there.

 

LUIS MEJIA

AGE: 17

WHO IS YOUR HERO?: Manny Machado

FAVORITES ...

JUNK FOOD: Pizza

CAR: Lamborghini

MLB PLAYER: Manny Machado

COACH (and why): Juan Antonio because he helped me to get better.

WHAT IS YOUR DREAM JOB SOME DAY?

Play in the MLB.

WHAT DO YOU LOVE MOST ABOUT YOUR LAWRENCE TEAM?

We’re a family.

 

CHRISTIAN VARONA

AGE: 17

WHO IS YOUR HERO?: My dad

FAVORITES ...

MEAL: Rice, beans and chicken

JUNK FOOD: Sandwiches

MLB PLAYER: Mike Trout

COACH (and why): Pedro Lopez

WHAT IS YOUR DREAM JOB SOME DAY?

Professional baseball player.

WHAT DO YOU LOVE MOST ABOUT YOUR LAWRENCE TEAM?

We’re like a family and we’re all Hispanic.

 

ELVIS ROSARIO

AGE: 18

WHO IS YOUR HERO?: My mom

FAVORITES ...

MEAL: Mangu

JUNK FOOD: Pizza

CAR: Bugatti

MLB PLAYER: Pedro Martinez

COACH (and why): Coach Luis Vargas, the God of baseball.

WHAT IS YOUR DREAM JOB SOME DAY?

To own a business.

WHAT DO YOU LOVE MOST ABOUT YOUR LAWRENCE TEAM?

The energy and the chemistry we have as a team. We support each other no matter the situation.

 

JOSIAS MENDEZ

AGE: 18

WHO IS YOUR HERO?: My parents

FAVORITES ...

MEAL: Rice, beans and chicken

JUNK FOOD: Chick-fil-A

CAR: Infinity QX 5b

MLB PLAYER: Pedro Martinez

COACH (and why): Coach Joey because he cares for me.

WHAT IS YOUR DREAM JOB SOME DAY?

Be an MLB pitcher and coach afterwords.

WHAT DO YOU LOVE MOST ABOUT YOUR LAWRENCE TEAM?

Our pride for the game and our energy.

 

INOCENCIO CUEVAS

AGE: 17

WHO IS YOUR HERO?: My mom

FAVORITES ...

MEAL: Rice and chicken

JUNK FOOD: Pizza

CAR: Lamborghini

MLB PLAYER: Jose Reyes

COACH (and why): Ruben ... Because he taught me how to play the game the right way

WHAT IS YOUR DREAM JOB SOME DAY?

Professional baseball player

WHAT DO YOU LOVE MOST ABOUT YOUR LAWRENCE TEAM?

The energy and chemistry we have as a team

 

 

FRANCISCO MINAYA

AGE: 17

WHO IS YOUR HERO?: My mom

FAVORITES ...

MEAL: Rice and chicken

JUNK FOOD: Pizza

CAR: Mercedes Benz

MLB PLAYER: Rick Porcello

COACH (and why): Chanel Torre ... Because he taught me how to play the game the right way

WHAT IS YOUR DREAM JOB SOME DAY?

A professional baseball player

WHAT DO YOU LOVE MOST ABOUT YOUR LAWRENCE TEAM?

Our energy and chemistry. 

