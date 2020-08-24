During the pandemic, we are running the occasional story chosen as favorites by the sports staff.
This was by former colleague Jim Giarrusso from December 14, 2002 after the passing of Hall of Fame Methuen football-track coach Larry Klimas. Giarrusso was a standout athlete at Methuen for Klimas and he captures the essence of the legendary coach like only a lifelong Methuenite could.
Mike Muldoon said, “I remember being very uneasy that a 20-year-old college intern from Merrimack College was going to be writing one of the most important and one of the most difficult stories of the year. Jim Giarrusso was super sharp, but he was 20. But he just said very directly, ‘Let me do it.’
“He nailed it, too. It was terrific. I can’t think of too many times I was more impressed by a colleague. No doubt Coach Klimas would have been mighty proud.”
DEC. 14, 2002 Eagle-Tribune:
Ask a Methuen football player about the impact Larry Klimas had in his life, and he would give you a favorite quote that Klimas threw his way at some point.
As a sophomore in high school, Coach Klimas asked me to run up to the football office and grab a folder he had left behind.
On my return, his reply was, “Giarrusso, you’re a gentleman and a scholar and there aren’t many of us left.”
Although this made little sense to me at the time, it still rings in my ears to this day.
Larry Klimas, who died yesterday at age 63, had a way with words that had more impact on his athletes than any formation in his playbook could muster.
He inspired people on and off the field with his coaching talents and loving heart.
Klimas’ presence was daunting. He was a coach for much longer than the three hours after the school bell rang. Even after retiring from teaching, Klimas could frequently be seen roaming the halls of Methuen High.
One of the biggest nightmares for a Methuen football player was to be caught by Klimas and have to explain the reason for being in the hallway rather than the classroom.
It was obvious that his coaching abilities were strong — 196-161-10 record at Methuen High and Austin Prep — but to many of his former athletes, Larry Klimas will be remembered for his passion and devotion to the kids that played for him.
Matt Osgood was one of those kids. The Osgood family had been close to Klimas for a long time, and because of that, Matt was fortunate enough to roam the Nicholson Stadium sidelines for three years as a water boy before finally donning the Blue and White as a sophomore.
He was lucky enough to be on the sidelines during Methuen’s Super Bowl victory in 1992.
Despite finishing 2-9 as a senior several years later, Osgood feels that he was a champion because of Klimas, whom he remained close to until Klimas died.
“I’ve known Coach Klimas my entire life and it was certainly a privilege,” said Osgood, a junior at Springfield College. “Coach could take a group of not-so-great athletes and make them believe they were winners. Whether it was football games or track practices, you came out knowing about life lessons rather than basic football or track.”
His players cared about what he thought of them. It was a driving force that made most of his teams more successful than they should have been.
“He was a father figure to us and had such a demanding and undeniable presence,” said Keith Gormley, a 2000 graduate who played football and ran spring track under the tutelage of Klimas. “You did everything in your power to impress Coach Klimas, but more importantly, even more not to disappoint him.”
Klimas was a psychological master who used different styles to motivate certain kids. He knew that while some needed a silent pep talk for motivation, others would respond better to the typical method Klimas was known for — a vein-popping lecture that would hopefully not have to be repeated.
Klimas was a winner, and in the heat of battle he would use any tool to give his players an advantage. But after the smoke was clear, he was always kindhearted in explaining what needed to be worked on to improve.
It is obvious Klimas will be missed, and that his famous quotes will live in the hearts of all the children he helped raise into men.
I think it’s safe to say that thanks to Larry Klimas, there are now many gentlemen and scholars who left the gridiron, his gridiron, with more than just “high school football memories.”
There are many gentlemen and scholars left because of the life lessons that they first learned under the lights at Nicholson Stadium, and they have Larry Klimas to thank for them.
MEMORIES OF A GREAT COACH
Decathlon champion Glenn Gallant (MHS ‘76):
“There are a couple adult men who are influential on your life. One is always your father, but Klimas was second in line to me. He taught that anything short of 100 percent isn’t good enough, and that made me a better person.”
Dick Collins, Andover High Hall of Fame football/track coach:
“I’m all broken up and I don’t know what to say. Larry was probably the biggest rival I had because we both coached football and track. When he first started out, I had an unbeaten Super Bowl champion team and we only beat them 7-6.
“I said to myself this kid is gonna be a great coach. And we had such wonderful competition. The only thing I can say is I love the guy. There wasn’t a better coach around that I ever respected more, and I simply loved Larry Klimas.”
Chuck Adamopoulos, Central Catholic football coach:
“He was a great man and a great coach. Being a young coach, he’s the guy you look to and respect in the league as a veteran coach. I held him in awe.
“On game day, there’s no better guy to match up against. His teams always reflected him by playing intense. It’s a tremendous loss for the Methuen community.
“Before the game, we’d talk about everything other than football. He had a great sense of humor and was a people person.”
Scott Blaney, Methuen assistant coach/former Methuen QB:
“I met Mr. Klimas my junior year in high school when he came on as an assistant. He was a couple years out of college, and right from the beginning he was just a great inspiration. I could tell right away how much he cared about the kids.
“Larry was a great coach, a winning coach, and one of his best qualities was his ability to take an underdog kid time after time and bring him along and make him a better player and person.”
LARRY KLIMAS’ CAREER
Here are some highlights from the illustrious career of Larry Klimas, who died yesterday.
PLAYING ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Four-sport athlete at Lawrence High. All-Scholastic football player in 1957, leading Lancers to a championship season and a berth in a prestigious invitational game at the Orange Bowl in Miami.
Hit .380 for the baseball team his senior year.
Earned football scholarship to UConn.
HONORS: Mass. State Football Coaches Hall of Fame, Mass. State Track Coaches Hall of Fame, Lawrence High Hall of Fame
FOOTBALL RECORD: Among the top 30 all-time in state with 196 career wins (196-161-10). Austin Prep 1967-76 (56-48), Methuen High 1977-02 (140-113-10)
