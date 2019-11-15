LOWELL — After trailing the entire first half, Dartmouth started the second stanza on a 19-3 run en route to a 55-46 win over Merrimack in the first game of the River Hawk Invitational.
Chris Knight led all players with 13 points and Aaryn Rai added 10 for the Big Green (3-0), which is off to its best start in 23 years.
Merrimack got 10 points from Juvaris Hayes and Mikey Watkins added 9 but the Warriors shot just 32.1 percent (17-of-53) for the game.
Merrimack, now 1-2, plays host UMass Lowell today (Saturday) at 4 p.m.
