NORTH ANDOVER -- Tony Martone, after 37 years of expecting the best of his Merrimack College men's soccer team and usually getting it, pleads guilty.
In fact, he was a little nervous this early fall as Merrimack men's soccer team, perennially-ranked nationally for many of those 37 years, ventured into Division 1 for the first time.
"There not only is more skill, but there's usually more depth with teams in Division 1," said Martone. "And we had some issues. We had to rebuild our mid-field, which for me is the most important area.
"My biggest fear was going into games and getting blown away," Martone added. "It would not be good for our players' psyche ... or my health."
Then something remarkable happened in a preseason game with one of New England's top collegiate programs, the University of New Hampshire. They played to a 0-0 tie.
"It wasn't just the score, but we played them even," said Martone. "It hit me then, 'Wow. We're pretty good.' "
He was wrong again.
Merrimack was very good, jumping out of the gate with a 2-1 win over Northeastern University followed by a 3-0 whipping of Boston University.
While there were a pair of heart-breaking losses to URI (2-1, 2 OT) and UMass Lowell (1-0) -- both of those games got away -- before losing to Vermont, 3-0, the vibes were good as Merrimack entered NEC play.
Initially, Martone hoped to win as many games as it loses, making a run at the top teams.
Well, over the next seven weeks, Merrimack never lost another game.
In fact, not only did Merrimack sweep all nine conference games, winning the regular season title, but they did it by outscoring the opposition, 25-2. It is believed to be the first time a new program entering Division 1 won its conference by going undefeated.
Merrimack captured two of three top individual awards with Martone and staff copping the Coaching Staff of the Year Award while senior defender Mirko Nufi, a native of Italy, was named Defensive Player of the Year.
In all, four players made the All-NEC first team -- midfielders Marc Torrellas, of Barcelona, Spain and Toal Showunmi of London; Nufi and goalkeeper Lucas Rezende of Weymouth.
"The statistic I'm most proud are the defensive ones, allowing only two goals in conference games," said Martone. "That's always where our first focus has been. We had a lot of players contribute. We had a lot of depth, more than we first thought."
There was one downer about the year, though, and it happened about a week ago.
Because of NCAA rules, schools moving to Division 1 must wait four years before qualifying for a conference tournament or NCAA tournament play, Martone and his team had to watch Fairleigh Dickinson win the NEC tournament and earn an NCAA berth.
"I understand the rule, but I don't like it. It was hard not playing in the (conference) tournament," said Martone. "But we knew that going in. In fact, we tried to treat every game like it was the championship, because in reality it was our championship. Our guys brought it every match. It was impressive."
As for the future, Martone admits it won't be easy waiting three more years for tournament play.
"It's like Groundhog Day for three more years," joked Martone. "Honestly, we are very happy. Merrimack, and really President [Chris] Hopey's leadership, has really grown this school into something special. Our guys love being here, competing here. In the end, that's more important."
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.