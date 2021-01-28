MENS BASKETBALL: Edmead’s career night not enough for Merrimack

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Freshman Malik Edmead scored a career-high 23 points, but the Merrimack College men’s basketball team fell to Long Island University 78-68 on Thursday afternoon.
The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for Merrimack, and dropped the Warriors’ overall record to 4-4 (4-4 NEC). LIU improved to 5-3 (5-3 NEC).
LIU led by as many as 25 in the second half. Merrimack finished the game on a 13-0 run — scoring 18 of the final 20 points — but could not cut any further into the hosts’ lead.
Edmead’s 23 points were the most for a Merrimack freshman since Juvaris Hayes netted 28 points in December of 2016. Edmead set career highs in points, field goals made (10) and field goal attempts (18)
Warrior freshman James Berry III, playing in his first collegiate game, and redshirt freshman Ethan Helwig combined for 11 points to give Merrimack 34 points from its reserves. Berry was 2 of 3 from 3-point range.
Sophomore Jordan Minor finished with his fourth straight double-double, with 10 points and 12 rebounds. He became the first Warrior to have four consecutive double-doubles since Justin Leith (class of ‘04) accomplished that feat in 2002
Next up, Merrimack travels to Wagner College for two games this week on Staten Island. Saturday’s action begins at 7 p.m. while Sunday’s tip-off is set for 4 p.m.
WOMEN POSTPONED
The Merrimack College women’s basketball team’s home-opener against Wagner College scheduled for Thursday was postponed. The game was originally moved from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., before the final decision was made.
No reason for the postponement was given, and no reschedule date has been announced.
The Warriors’ Twitter account (@MerrimackWBB) was that Merrimack and Wagner do plan to play their Friday matchup, again scheduled for 3 p.m. at Hammel Court.
