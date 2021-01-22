Men's Basketball: Minor's career night leads Merrimack over FDU

NORTH ANDOVER — Sophomore Jordan Minor notched his second double-double in as many days and junior Mikey Watkins scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half as Merrimack downed Fairleigh Dickinson on Friday night, 76-71.
The Warriors improved to 3-3 (3-3 NEC). The visitors, who are coached by ex-Merrimack player and assistant coach Greg Herenda, fell to 2-8 (1-3 NEC).
Merrimack faced a 40-32 halftime deficit, but methodically worked its way back behind Minor’s career highs of 20 points and 13 rebounds.
Merrimack has won all four of its games against FDU since joining the NEC.
The Warriors are at Long Island University Tuesday and Wednesday.
