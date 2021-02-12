Men's Basketball: Warriors pound Central Conn.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Merrimack beat Central Connecticut 72-52 on Friday night.
The Northeast Conference-leading Warriors (8-4, 8-4 NEC) have now won four straight and seven of eight. The hosts dropped to 4-12, 4-9 NEC.
Sophomore Ziggy Reid led with 15 points and nine rebounds. Junior Mikey Watkins added 15 points while senior Devin Jensen scored 12 points on four 3-pointers.
Merrimack is slated to play at Bryant next Saturday and then host the Bulldogs Sunday. Both games are at 4 p.m. Bryant (10-5) has had a COVID pause since last playing Jan. 31.
