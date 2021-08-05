Without a doubt, college can be intimidating for anyone.
For those like Greater Lawrence grads Aden Ranno and Amauris Gomez, who attended a vocational school and were raised in the sometimes volatile streets of Lawrence and the surrounding area, it can be even more so.
But Ranno and Gomez shouldn’t need to worry much when they attend Bridgewater State University as members of the school’s wrestling team. They’ll have a mentor who has learned to fit in.
His name is Edwin Morales and he’s one of the top Division 3 wrestlers in the country.
A year ago, Morales came in second at 184 pounds in the regional, defeating defending national champion John Boyle in the process, was named an All-American and finished with a 29-4 record. COVID wiped out nationals in 2020 and the entire season this year.
Morales, who has more than two years of eligibility remaining, has a goal of winning three national titles and becoming a four-time All-American. His motivation and drive to succeed at a high level is admirable, but that’s not entirely what he’s hoping Ranno, Gomez and others will emulate.
What Morales, who has relatives in Lawrence and Haverhill and has helped out with Braveheart Wrestling Club, wants youngsters to know, based on his own experience, is that there is always a brighter future, on and off the mat, even when things look bleak.
And for Morales, life did look bleak for a time when he was younger. He grew up on the streets of Philadelphia and he was not headed in the right direction, either in school or outside of it.
“Growing up, I wasn’t always a good kid,” said Morales. “I didn’t make good choices.”
But Morales got referred to the “Beat the Streets” program in Philadelphia which provides guidance and mentors from area colleges. And he started heading in the right direction.
He got mentored by University of Pennsylvania wrestler Lorenzo Thomas, began making better decisions and became more focused. He also became a standout wrestler who won more than 100 matches and became the first student in his high school to qualify for the state tournament.
After a year a community college, Morales made his way to Bridgewater, where he won a lot of matches and, when he can, has tried to influence other youngsters who may need some motivation.
“My message is to always keep working hard,” said Morales. “Philadelphia can be a rough area and I felt like quitting at times. But people told me to keep pushing forward and to enjoy what I’m doing even when it’s hard and that’s what I’ve done.”
A criminal justice major, Morales has goals for himself that extend beyond the mat.
“I want to fight in mixed martial arts and hopefully coach somewhere but what I really want to do is help a lot of kids from bad neighborhoods, help them have a chance for a good life,” said Morales.
“I was lucky that I got into Beat the Streets and I want kids in bad situations to have that same kind of opportunity.”
Bridgewater State wrestling coach Frank Camissa has been impressed with his concern for other youngsters.
“Edwin is a very special young man that just happens to be a great wrestler,” said Camissa. “He is a natural born leader who leads by example both on the mat and in the community.
“He is extremely passionate about giving back to young boys and girls because of the opportunity Beat The Streets Philadelphia offered him.” As for Reggies’ Ranno and Gomez, Morales is familiar with them from his time spent in Lawrence, saying that “they work hard and have what it takes’ to be successful.
But, while he acknowledges that there are certainly differences between Philadelphia and Lawrence, there are similarities as well. And for any bumps along the way, he’s ready and willing to help smooth them over.
