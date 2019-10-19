Mercuri, defense deliver for Merrimack

DOVER, Del. — Merrimack College led at halftime, 24-21, over the Delaware State University Hornets on Saturday and proceeded to pitch a second-half shutout, defeating the host Hornets by a 30-21 margin at Alumni Field in Dover, Del.
The victory marks Merrimack's first of the season against a NCAA Football Championship Subdivision opponent in the program's inaugural season as a FCS program. The Warriors picked up their second-ever win against a FCS foe, joining the 2013 outfit of Warriors who took down Wagner six years ago.
A back-and-forth first half saw Merrimack (3-4) answer each scoring drive that Delaware State had, tying the game at 21-21 following a 42-yard touchdown run for redshirt-sophomore Jamari Venter.
With 56 seconds remaining in the half, Merrimack drove inside the Hornets' 15-yard where graduate student Corey Resendes kicked what proved to be the game-winning field goal. Resendes added a pair of makes in the second half to create the 30-21 final.
Sophomore Christian Carter found Johnny Rosario for Merrimack's first touchdown and scored himself on an 11-yard run for the Warriors' second TD.
Redshirt-sophomore Jamari Venter scored Merrimack's other touchdown on a 42-yard run.
Merrimack's offense was led by Carter, who collected 267 all-purpose yards including a team-best 73 yards on the ground. He threw for nearly 200 yards. Venter's 's 42-yard run to score Merrimack's third touchdown of the day marked the longest run of his career. He averaged 9.9 yards per carry on 10 attempts
On defense, redshirt-junior and former Central Catholic standout Michael Mercuri led the way with eight solo stop and 10 total tackles. He also had one of Merrimack's four sacks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.