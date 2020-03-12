Merrimack baseball falls to Stony Brook

STONY BROOK, N.Y. — In non-conference action on Wednesday afternoon, the Merrimack College baseball team dropped a 4-2 decision to Stony Brook University at Joe Nathan Field.
Merrimack’s new look top-third of the order immediately generated offense in the top of the first. Senior Joey Porricelli hit a leadoff single, stole second and reached third on a single by sophomore Michael Golankiewicz. Senior Nick Shumski of Salem dug in and hit a single into left field, plating Porricelli to give the Warriors (6-9) a 1-0 lead.
In the second, freshman Braydon Dolbashian hit the eighth pitch of his at-bat through the left side for a leadoff single.
After a hit-by-pitch and a sacrifice bunt put two runners in scoring position, Dolbashian scampered 90 feet home on a sacrifice fly by Porricelli to double Merrimack’s lead, 2-0.
Graduate student Daniel Amidon made his first start of the season, and kept Stony Brook off the scoreboard through four frames. He ran into trouble in the fifth, however as Stony Brook (9-6) plated three runs to take a 3-2 edge it wouldn’t give up.
Merrimack put two runners on base in both the seventh and eighth, but couldn’t pull even.
