TEANECK, N.J. — Overcoming a stumble against Fairleigh Dickinson University on Friday, the Merrimack College baseball team swept the Knights on Saturday, 7-6 and 7-2.
The wins improved Merrimack’s record to 14-16 (10-8 NEC), and gave the Warriors their fourth NEC series win of the spring.
In the day’s first game, Merrimack trailed 5-3 entering the seventh inning. After tying the game in the seventh, junior Ben Nelson had the game-winning hit in the eighth, driving a 3-2 pitch down the left field line for a double, knocking in a pair of runs. In the ninth, sophomore Justin Butera collected his third save.
Junior Wyatt Villella started the second game for Merrimack, throwing a career-best 7.2 innings while allowing just a pair of runs to earn the first college win.
Offensively, four hitters had multi-hit games, while graduate student Nick Shumski of Salem and sophomore Jake Macchi knocked in a pair of runs each.
MENS LACROSSE DROPS FINALE
GENEVA, N.Y. — A three-goal run in the third quarter brought the Merrimack College men’s lacrosse team to within three of Hobart, but the Statesmen were able to close out a 14-10 win on Saturday in Merrimack’s season finale.
Christian Thomas had a pair of goals in both halves, while Tommy Rooney and Jack Rooney both had a pair of scores for the Warriors. Sean Black had a team-high two assists to finish the season with a team-leading 19.
In the cage, Henry Vogt concluded his stellar rookie campaign with 14 saves. He ends the 2021 season with a .531 save percentage and finished with a .500 save percentage or better in seven of his nine starts.
Merrimack closed the season Saturday, as it is still ineligible for postseason play due to the school’s Division 1 reclassification process.
RALLY FALLS SHORT FOR WOMENS LACROSSE
NORTH ANDOVER — The Merrimack College women’s lacrosse team clawed back to tie the score in the second half against Sacred Heart Saturday, but a late Pioneer run turned out to be the difference in a 9-7 setback on senior day.
Haley Bartlett’s two goals paced the Merrimack attack and six different Warriors found the scoresheet.
Gabby Cacciola continued her strong play in the latter stages of the season, as she made 11 saves on 20 shots on goal. The .550 save percentage for the game marked her best performance of the year to date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.