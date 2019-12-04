Merrimack Basketball: Casey leads Warriors to dominant win

NORTH ANDOVER — Junior forward Alyssa Casey of Andover led the way with a double-double, scoring 15 points and pulling down 12 rebounds, as Merrimack College beat Fisher College, 81-42, Wednesday night.
The double-double by Casey is her first of the season and seventh of her career. Freshman point guard Jayme DeCesare was the second Warrior to score in double-digits with 11 points, and senior Denia Davis-Stewart chipped in with nine points and 13 rebounds.
Merrimack (5-3) took immediate control of the game, going on a 10-2 run. Grad student Courtney Clasen ended the quarter with a layup as time expired to give Merrimack an 18-5 lead heading into the second quarter. The Warriors led by 19 at half, then opened up the third quarter going on a 12-2 run. Davis-Stewart, Casey, and freshman Kaylee Thomas all scored buckets during the run for the Warriors, who led by 34 heading into the fourth.
Merrimack travels to the University of Illinois for a 7 p.m. (ct.) start on Tuesday.
Men fall to Brown
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Despite a team-best 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting from freshman Ziggy Reid, the Merrimack College men’s basketball program suffered an 82-55 defeat at Brown.
Wednesday’s contest from the Pizzitola Sports Center marked the first-ever meeting in men’s basketball between Brown (5-3) and Merrimack (5-5).
Brown started off strong, opening up a 20-2 advantage over the first nine minutes. Merrimack played its best over the next four-minute stretch; 3-pointers for senior Jaleel Lord and Reid helped the Warriors trim their deficit to 28-14.
The hosts, however, build their lead back up to take a 42-22 advantage at halftime. Reid converted a driving layup to snap a 10-0 Brown run to start the second half. Brown extended its lead over the next few minutes, however, holding a 65-33 edge with under 12 minutes to play in the game.
Andover’s E.J. Perry, fresh off the football season, played three minutes and hit a free throw.
Merrimack hosts Army West Point on Wednesday night at 7 p.m.
