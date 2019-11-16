LOWELL — Senior point guard Juvaris Hayes sank a 10-foot runner off the backboard as time expired on Saturday afternoon to beat the buzzer and give the Merrimack College men’s basketball team a 60-58 victory at UMass Lowell.
The Warriors (2-2) held a 33-25 lead at halftime, but saw the host River Hawks climb back into the game in the second half. UMass Lowell (2-4) hit a pair of free throws with 18 seconds to play to tie the game at 58, but Merrimack responded with a timeout to set up the game-winning effort from Hayes.
The former local rivals in Division II met for the 60th time in school history, but for the first time as Division I foes.
THOMAS’ hasCAREER NIGHT
NORTH ANDOVER — Freshman Kaylee Thomas, a former star at Central Catholic, had a career-high 18 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter, to lead the Merrimack College women’s basketball team over the University of New Hampshire, 79-64, on Saturday night.
Senior Denia Davis-Stewart chipped in her 4th double-double in as many games with 18 points and 14 rebounds. With the win the Warriors move to 2-2 in their first Division I season.
The Warriors host Eastern Nazarene College on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
