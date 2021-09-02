Merrimack College football ready for opener vs. Saint A's

NORTH ANDOVER — After an abbreviated and unusual spring 2021 season, the Merrimack College football team is ready to leave the past behind and kick off the 2021 fall campaign.
The Warriors open the season on Saturday (1 p.m.), hosting the Saint Anselm Hawks at Merrimack’s Duane Stadium.
Dan Curran, now in his ninth season as Warriors head coach, will have more than 30 upperclassmen on the roster. Serving as captains will be juniors Tyler Roberts (tight end) and Cory Hagerman (defensive line) and graduate student Clay Legault (offensive line).
“We’re definitely ready!” commented Legault earlier this week.
THE OFFENSE
Starting at quarterback for Merrimack against Saint A’s will be Westin Elliott. The graduate student transferred to Merrimack from Division 1-A Louisiana Tech, where he appeared in 12 games and threw for 136 passing yards and two touchdowns.
Others to watch for the Warriors on offense include RB Matt Brehon (188 carries, 982 yards, 9 TD rushing in three seasons) and receivers Anthony Norcia (53 catches, 603 yards, 4 TD in three seasons) and Jelani Mason (11 catches, 79 yards in one season).
The Warriors have depth at quarterback. Jack Esquivel threw for 309 yards last year and dual-purpose offensive threat, Prince Dru-Bey look to utilize his athleticism.
THE DEFENSE
Defensively, the Warriors will rely on defensive back Caleb Holden to lead the way. Holden, a graduate student, has made 80 tackles, eight interceptions and knocked down 34 passes in 34 career games.
Maverick Gamble is another veteran who will have a strong presence on the defensive side. Also a graduate student defensive back, Gamble has made 67 tackles and two interceptions and 17 passes deflected in 27 career games.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Tri-captain Tyler Roberts is also the long snapper in addition to his tight end duties and leads the special teams unit. Return man Rodney Samson totaled 45 yards on returns last season. Jacari Carter will handle punt returns. Last season he had two returns for a total of 28 yards. Matt Sokol is the place kicker, while Cole Peterson returning as the team’s punter.
HOLY CROSS UP NEXT
After Saturday’s opener against Saint Anselm, Merrimack will travel to Worcester to face the Holy Cross Crusaders on Sept. 11 (2 p.m.) Coverage for that matchup will be on ESPN+.
